On July 25, Wavestone, a French leading consultancy, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the German-speaking market (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), announced their intention to join forces to create a European consulting champion[1].

In accordance with the timetable communicated in July, after the information and consultation of Wavestone's employee representatives, the contractual documents were signed today, August 31, 2023.

The next steps required for the finalization of the Transaction are the following:

Authorization of the Transaction by the Direction Générale du Trésor, in charge of controlling foreign investments in France;

Contribution appraisers' reports on the value and consideration of the contribution;

Obtaining from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) a waiver from the obligation to file a mandatory public offer for Wavestone by the members acting in concert;

Public release of the Prospectus exemption document;

Approval of the Transaction by the Wavestone shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

This EGM could take place in the fourth quarter of 2023. The approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting would result in the completion of the Transaction and the integration of Q_PERIOR's accounts into Wavestone's consolidated accounts.

About Q_PERIOR

Q_PERIOR - the Q stands for “quality” and PERIOR comes from “superior” - is an international and independent business and IT consultancy. Core industries are automotive, banking, energy, industry, public services, travel, transport & logistics, and insurance. The company advises clients in a solution-oriented manner with industry-specific and cross-industry expertise as well as a deep understanding of business and IT requirements. This results in new approaches for innovative business models and digital solutions. Q_PERIOR offers the complete range of services from strategy development and business conception to technical implementation and operational rollout.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on more than 4,400 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

