27/07/2023 - 18:00

In its meeting which took place on July 27, 2023, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2022/23 universal registration document, published on

July 13, 2023 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the “Investors” section.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This ambition is anchored in the firm's DNA and summarized in its signature approach –"The Positive Way."

Wavestone brings together more than 4,000 employees in Europe, the United States, and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.