19/04/2023 - 18:00

Wavestone confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria* in accordance with the

L.221-32-2 article of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Accordingly, Wavestone shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts which benefit from the same tax benefits as traditional equity savings plans (PEA).

* To be eligible for the PEA-PME scheme (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs and ETIs), shares must have been issued by a company whose market capitalization was less than 1 billion euros at the close of at least one of the four fiscal years preceding the reference year, of which no legal person holds more than 25% of its capital, which employs less than 5,000 employees with revenue of less than 1.5 billion euros or a total balance sheet of less than 2 billion euros. These eligibility-threshold criteria must be assessed on the basis that the Company may eventually become part of a Group.

