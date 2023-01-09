09/01/2023 - 18:00

On 31 December 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

18,199 Wavestone shares

€ 658,951.49 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 60,513 shares € 2,764,601.27 698 transactions SALES 61,342 shares € 2,816,849.45 680 transactions

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2022

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)