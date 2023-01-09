 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 18,199 Wavestone shares
  • € 658,951.49 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 60,513 shares  € 2,764,601.27 698 transactions
SALES 61,342 shares  € 2,816,849.45 680 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2022

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
(in euros)		   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
(in euros)
TOTAL 698 60,513 2,764,601.27   TOTAL 680 61,342 2,816,849.45
07/01/2022 5 408 17,780.4   07/01/2022 3 300 13,125
07/05/2022 10 901 41,666.84   07/04/2022 12 950 42,455.03
07/07/2022 1 1 47.4   07/05/2022 6 501 23,596.8
07/08/2022 5 500 24,300   07/06/2022 8 1,400 65,420.04
07/11/2022 12 1,101 53,788.25   07/07/2022 14 1,301 62,757.38
07/12/2022 32 3,529 163,873.35   07/08/2022 4 400 19,660
07/13/2022 10 1,000 45,500   07/11/2022 3 300 14,880
07/14/2022 6 501 22,675.51   07/13/2022 3 300 13,800
07/15/2022 4 400 18,060   07/14/2022 4 301 13,755.49
07/19/2022 5 451 20,755.79   07/15/2022 7 620 28,305.98
07/20/2022 1 1 46.1   07/18/2022 10 910 41,949
07/22/2022 8 765 37,166   07/19/2022 4 400 18,600
07/25/2022 4 400 19,250   07/20/2022 13 1,300 61,189.96
07/26/2022 7 700 33,960.01   07/21/2022 8 800 38,815.04
07/27/2022 7 601 29,178.79   07/22/2022 3 300 14,730
07/28/2022 6 600 29,590.02   07/25/2022 6 600 29,250
07/29/2022 4 301 14,749   07/26/2022 4 393 19,314.89
08/01/2022 6 500 25,190   07/27/2022 10 851 41,803.76
08/02/2022 5 401 19,919.72   07/28/2022 4 400 19,940
08/03/2022 4 400 19,620   07/29/2022 6 600 29,850
08/04/2022 1 1 49.7   08/01/2022 1 100 5,120
08/05/2022 4 301 15,471.61   08/02/2022 6 496 24,837.7
08/08/2022 1 100 5,140   08/03/2022 5 500 24,795
08/09/2022 8 800 41,250   08/04/2022 16 951 48,154.74
08/10/2022 2 200 10,070   08/05/2022 6 451 23,371.59
08/11/2022 10 851 43,586.43   08/08/2022 5 500 25,910
08/12/2022 6 600 30,510   08/09/2022 6 600 31,450.02
08/15/2022 9 820 41,671.99   08/10/2022 8 800 40,860
08/16/2022 4 338 17,005.19   08/11/2022 9 601 31,091.41
08/17/2022 9 900 45,630   08/12/2022 8 800 40,950
08/18/2022 9 815 40,777.47   08/15/2022 4 400 20,540
08/19/2022 8 625 30,924.63   08/16/2022 7 602 30,492.2
08/22/2022 9 608 29,552.39   08/17/2022 7 700 35,840
08/23/2022 7 700 33,400.01   08/19/2022 2 2 102
08/24/2022 6 600 28,140   08/22/2022 2 200 9,750
08/26/2022 9 651 31,393.56   08/23/2022 3 218 10,513.01
08/29/2022 9 650 30,594.98   08/24/2022 6 600 28,590
08/30/2022 5 500 23,325   08/25/2022 7 640 31,016
08/31/2022 7 551 25,601.77   08/26/2022 5 401 19,533.55
09/01/2022 7 505 23,236.77   08/30/2022 5 500 23,595
09/05/2022 2 200 9,270   08/31/2022 4 301 14,096.79
09/07/2022 6 550 26,222.52   09/01/2022 2 200 9,260
09/08/2022 3 201 9,436.99   09/02/2022 6 600 28,410
09/09/2022 3 227 10,903.31   09/06/2022 15 1,300 61,589.97
09/12/2022 4 400 19,560   09/07/2022 1 100 4,815
09/13/2022 7 700 34,275.01   09/08/2022 10 801 37,969.96
09/14/2022 6 501 24,002.61   09/09/2022 6 550 26,649.98
09/15/2022 6 501 24,073.25   09/12/2022 4 344 16,935.19
09/16/2022 7 700 33,180   09/13/2022 4 400 19,880
09/19/2022 7 500 23,305   09/14/2022 7 601 28,877.63
09/20/2022 6 600 27,660   09/15/2022 5 401 19,408.24
09/22/2022 16 1,501 68,826.4   09/20/2022 6 600 27,970.02
09/23/2022 8 800 35,650   09/21/2022 6 600 27,820.02
09/26/2022 2 200 8,570   09/22/2022 8 701 32,491.35
09/27/2022 9 801 34,063.17   09/26/2022 9 900 38,915.01
09/28/2022 6 410 17,133   09/27/2022 3 201 8,703.2
09/29/2022 8 501 21,147.76   09/28/2022 7 630 26,726.99
09/30/2022 1 2 84.1   09/29/2022 3 30 1,279.5
10/03/2022 10 700 30,550.03   09/30/2022 15 1,500 64,735.05
10/05/2022 7 515 23,165.99   10/03/2022 2 190 8,321.51
10/06/2022 5 344 15,279.21   10/04/2022 11 1,100 48,819.98
10/07/2022 9 600 26,520   10/06/2022 12 1,101 49,264.25
10/10/2022 4 400 17,180   10/07/2022 2 105 4,715
10/11/2022 6 600 25,530   10/10/2022 5 431 18,673.16
10/12/2022 4 400 17,050   10/11/2022 9 900 38,715.03
10/13/2022 6 501 21,262.69   10/12/2022 3 300 12,870
10/14/2022 3 201 8,834.09   10/13/2022 10 901 38,762.73
10/18/2022 3 300 13,449.99   10/14/2022 7 551 24,434.1
10/19/2022 7 650 28,757.5   10/17/2022 6 600 26,755.02
10/20/2022 5 401 17,504.01   10/18/2022 5 500 22,530
10/21/2022 3 201 8,773.79   10/19/2022 2 200 8,940
10/25/2022 4 232 10,329.01   10/20/2022 6 501 21,994
10/26/2022 1 1 45.65   10/21/2022 4 301 13,243.79
10/27/2022 9 801 37,056.98   10/24/2022 6 600 26,860.02
10/28/2022 9 651 29,405.67   10/25/2022 8 551 24,914.84
10/31/2022 8 601 26,523.27   10/26/2022 5 450 20,820.02
11/01/2022 7 658 28,338.81   10/27/2022 1 1 47
11/02/2022 5 412 17,778.42   10/28/2022 1 1 45.7
11/03/2022 10 1,000 42,430   10/31/2022 2 200 8,870
11/04/2022 6 510 21,406.49   11/01/2022 3 300 13,149.99
11/07/2022 1 100 4,175   11/02/2022 8 701 30,352.18
11/08/2022 4 301 12,807.94   11/03/2022 2 101 4,363.3
11/09/2022 8 651 27,592.9   11/04/2022 3 300 12,765
11/10/2022 3 300 12,635.01   11/07/2022 5 500 21,150
11/11/2022 5 424 18,499.2   11/08/2022 5 401 17,212.97
11/14/2022 6 600 26,299.98   11/09/2022 2 15 643.5
11/15/2022 2 200 8,630   11/10/2022 8 800 34,220
11/16/2022 10 710 30,652.48   11/11/2022 4 400 17,650
11/17/2022 5 500 21,195   11/14/2022 3 300 13,320
11/18/2022 4 301 12,667.04   11/15/2022 5 500 21,830
11/21/2022 6 550 23,122.5   11/16/2022 3 300 13,155
11/22/2022 1 61 2,537.6   11/17/2022 1 100 4,295
11/23/2022 1 100 4,285   11/18/2022 8 617 26,156.05
11/24/2022 4 400 17,390   11/21/2022 4 395 16,668.25
11/25/2022 6 600 26,509.98   11/22/2022 8 800 33,680
11/28/2022 6 550 24,195   11/23/2022 6 550 23,689.99
11/29/2022 4 400 17,550   11/24/2022 5 469 20,677.04
11/30/2022 9 801 35,324.02   11/25/2022 5 500 22,205
12/01/2022 7 601 26,594.49   11/28/2022 4 400 17,690
12/02/2022 6 550 24,179.98   11/29/2022 1 100 4,405
12/05/2022 5 500 22,030   11/30/2022 10 926 41,305.34
12/06/2022 14 1,001 43,954.21   12/01/2022 7 551 24,609.48
12/07/2022 7 600 25,369.98   12/02/2022 8 800 35,510
12/08/2022 5 446 18,564.39   12/05/2022 6 600 26,651.28
12/09/2022 4 400 16,890   12/06/2022 1 1 44.25
12/12/2022 5 500 21,100   12/07/2022 1 1 42.95
12/13/2022 1 1 42.5   12/08/2022 7 700 29,525.02
12/14/2022 6 550 23,612.49   12/09/2022 4 400 17,070
12/15/2022 4 317 13,444.19   12/12/2022 8 717 30,540.97
12/16/2022 3 300 12,630   12/13/2022 10 751 32,212.49
12/19/2022 3 300 12,600   12/16/2022 6 600 25,440
12/20/2022 2 200 8,350   12/20/2022 2 200 8,380
12/21/2022 2 103 4,305.1   12/21/2022 8 800 33,840
12/22/2022 5 400 16,980   12/23/2022 2 101 4,241.85
12/23/2022 4 301 12,521.84   12/27/2022 10 809 33,939.82
12/27/2022 8 637 26,600.61   12/28/2022 6 501 21,192
12/28/2022 6 403 16,946.19   12/29/2022 9 801 34,167.14
12/29/2022 3 201 8,452.15   12/30/2022 4 301 13,017.95
12/30/2022 3 102 4,381.1          

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

