13/12/2022 - 18:00

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2022/23 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2022.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: www.wavestone.com/fr/investisseurs (in French only).

An English version of the 2022/23 half-year financial report will be available shortly, also on the company's website.

Next event: Q3 2022/23 revenue, Monday, January 30, 2023, after the Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This ambition is anchored in the firm's DNA and summarized in its signature approach –"The Positive Way."

Wavestone brings together nearly 4,000 employees in Europe – where it is one of the leading independent consultants – in the United States and in Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.