28/07/2022 - 18:00

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday July 28, 2022 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.38 per share dividend to be distributed on August 5, 2022

Wavestone shareholders adopted the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.38 per share for the 2021/22 fiscal year. This dividend marks a return to the usual payout rate of 15% of the group share of net income.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 5, 2022.

Change of governance and appointment of members of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting approved the 10th resolution, deciding the modification of Wavestone's mode of administration and management by adopting a Board of Directors in place of a structure with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board. This change in structure, which is part of the Impact strategic plan, contributes to Wavestone's future development in terms of governance.

The General Meeting thus approved the 25th to 30th resolutions, appointing as members of the Board of Directors the following members of the former Supervisory Board, for the remaining term of their office:

Ms. Marlène Ribeiro, Ms. Véronique Beaumont, Ms. Marie-Ange Verdickt, Ms. Sarah Lamigeon, Mr. Rafael Vivier and Mr. Christophe Aulnette.

By approving the 31st to 33rd resolutions, the General Meeting appointed the company FDCH, represented by Mr. Michel Dancoisne, and Mr. Pascal Imbert and Mr. Patrick Hirigoyen as members of the Board of Directors.

Lastly, as the 34th resolution received more favorable votes than the 35th resolution, Mr. Pierre Allard is appointed as member of the Board of Directors representing employee shareholders.

Approval of resolutions, except for resolution 20, in accordance with the proposal of the Management Board

Wavestone shareholders voted against resolution 20, in accordance with the Management Board proposal. More information on these resolutions is available in the Management Board Report – General Report of the 2021/22 universal registration document.

