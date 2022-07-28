28/07/2022 - 18:00

In its meeting which took place on July 28, 2022, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2021/22 universal registration document, published on July 13, 2022 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the “Investors” section.

