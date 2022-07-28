Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  WAVESTONE company press release from 28/07/2022

  28/07/2022 - 18:00

Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 28, 2022 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on July 28, 2022, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2021/22 universal registration document, published on July 13, 2022 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the “Investors” section.

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This ambition is anchored in the firm's DNA and summarized in its signature approach –"The Positive Way."
Wavestone brings together nearly 4,000 employees in Europe – where it is one of the leading independent consultants – in the United States and in Asia.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
