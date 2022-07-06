06/07/2022 - 18:00

On 30 June 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

19,028 Wavestone shares;

€ 606,703.31 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares;

€ 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2022:

Purchases 78,187 shares € 3,712,912.44 889 transactions Sales 75,924 shares € 3,613,108.80 840 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2022

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

in euros TOTAL 889 78,187 3,712,912.44 TOTAL 840 75,924 3,613,108.80 01/03/2022 10 943 50,204.57 01/03/2022 1 100 5,400 01/05/2022 5 500 26,660 01/04/2022 9 900 47,880 01/06/2022 12 900 47,130.03 01/05/2022 4 362 19,500.4 01/07/2022 3 300 15,260.01 01/07/2022 5 500 25,820 01/10/2022 15 1,250 63,540 01/10/2022 2 200 10,380 01/12/2022 5 461 23,526.58 01/11/2022 7 619 31,180.39 01/13/2022 7 700 36,280.02 01/12/2022 7 620 32,047.99 01/14/2022 7 650 33,300.02 01/13/2022 6 455 23,817.61 01/17/2022 1 100 5,020 01/14/2022 1 32 1,644.8 01/18/2022 12 1,100 56,749.99 01/17/2022 10 929 47,779.58 01/19/2022 7 674 33,366.17 01/18/2022 4 400 21,200 01/20/2022 2 200 9,950 01/19/2022 2 200 10,140 01/21/2022 8 700 35,669.97 01/20/2022 15 1,500 75,550.05 01/24/2022 15 1,300 63,169.99 01/25/2022 12 1,200 57,639.96 01/25/2022 7 693 32,448.2 01/26/2022 10 1,000 49,210 01/27/2022 11 1,100 53,800.01 01/27/2022 1 1 49 01/28/2022 8 800 38,540 01/28/2022 9 859 41,805.64 01/31/2022 12 1,200 58,479.96 01/31/2022 4 400 19,720 02/01/2022 1 100 4,940 02/01/2022 10 1,000 49,520 02/02/2022 3 300 14,970 02/02/2022 5 500 25,110 02/03/2022 7 700 34,590.01 02/03/2022 9 900 44,929.98 02/04/2022 5 500 24,590 02/04/2022 6 408 20,279.8 02/07/2022 14 1,200 57,699.96 02/08/2022 6 600 28,720.02 02/08/2022 3 300 14,250 02/09/2022 12 1,101 54,178.12 02/09/2022 2 2 96.2 02/10/2022 5 471 23,418.69 02/10/2022 6 538 26,589.57 02/11/2022 4 400 19,860 02/11/2022 1 100 4,940 02/15/2022 5 500 24,300 02/14/2022 7 700 33,939.99 02/16/2022 7 452 22,304.48 02/15/2022 1 30 1,440 02/17/2022 13 1,153 55,780.99 02/16/2022 10 901 43,618.94 02/18/2022 1 100 4,880 02/17/2022 2 101 4,787.4 02/21/2022 1 100 4,670 02/18/2022 15 1,500 71,650.05 02/22/2022 21 2,100 92,239.98 02/21/2022 9 750 34,392.98 02/23/2022 8 800 35,980 02/22/2022 9 800 33,890 02/24/2022 1 15 636 02/23/2022 9 650 28,990 02/25/2022 16 800 34,520 02/24/2022 6 600 25,189.98 02/28/2022 2 102 4,437.4 02/25/2022 1 100 4,150 03/01/2022 6 600 26,419.98 02/28/2022 11 900 39,009.96 03/02/2022 9 801 35,523.87 03/01/2022 8 800 34,760 03/03/2022 3 299 13,375.29 03/02/2022 9 701 30,513.9 03/04/2022 6 600 25,219.98 03/03/2022 11 901 39,622.2 03/07/2022 20 1,756 74,332.88 03/04/2022 14 1,200 49,620 03/08/2022 11 1,100 48,400 03/07/2022 6 600 23,940 03/09/2022 14 1,132 50,428.45 03/08/2022 9 900 39,130.02 03/10/2022 11 900 41,229.99 03/10/2022 3 300 13,590 03/11/2022 7 700 33,219.97 03/11/2022 10 903 41,997.36 03/14/2022 7 700 32,500.02 03/14/2022 7 700 31,889.97 03/16/2022 11 1,100 48,579.96 03/15/2022 19 1,350 58,730 03/17/2022 6 510 23,060.98 03/17/2022 13 1,131 50,006.15 03/18/2022 10 996 43,126 03/18/2022 14 1,400 59,430 03/21/2022 12 1,056 46,521.24 03/21/2022 4 400 17,300 03/22/2022 9 900 40,449.96 03/22/2022 8 738 32,768.23 03/23/2022 10 901 41,135.34 03/23/2022 11 1,001 45,185.34 03/25/2022 8 701 31,995.18 03/24/2022 12 1,000 45,200 03/28/2022 9 831 37,572.92 03/25/2022 9 801 36,165.23 03/29/2022 8 800 36,250 03/28/2022 6 501 22,234.28 03/30/2022 4 400 18,590 03/29/2022 3 201 8,994.61 03/31/2022 7 700 31,990 03/30/2022 9 900 41,249.97 04/04/2022 8 800 36,460 04/01/2022 9 820 37,325.99 04/05/2022 3 300 13,940.01 04/05/2022 12 1,100 50,180.02 04/06/2022 12 1,103 48,773.78 04/06/2022 7 700 30,590 04/07/2022 10 966 43,326.65 04/07/2022 6 600 26,629.98 04/08/2022 7 616 27,724.8 04/08/2022 5 500 22,300 04/11/2022 9 900 40,950 04/11/2022 2 200 9,000 04/12/2022 4 400 18,220 04/12/2022 8 700 31,695.02 04/13/2022 10 1,000 46,010 04/13/2022 18 1,733 78,643.37 04/14/2022 9 684 31,046.08 04/19/2022 5 304 14,014.1 04/19/2022 4 203 9,449.51 04/20/2022 7 601 27,796.67 04/20/2022 13 1,102 51,774.27 04/21/2022 5 350 16,605.51 04/21/2022 9 702 33,706.18 04/22/2022 5 401 18,952.7 04/22/2022 5 317 15,155.71 04/25/2022 8 600 28,302.48 04/25/2022 11 974 46,317.3 04/26/2022 7 555 26,214.7 04/26/2022 7 601 28,727.5 04/27/2022 4 326 15,186.38 04/27/2022 9 900 42,470.01 04/28/2022 2 44 2,091.4 04/28/2022 8 800 38,540 05/02/2022 4 400 19,900 04/29/2022 13 1,050 52,274.99 05/03/2022 13 1,466 75,209.76 05/02/2022 14 1,250 63,170 05/04/2022 13 1,300 65,830.05 05/03/2022 8 550 28,650 05/05/2022 14 1,301 65,684.89 05/04/2022 4 400 20,490 05/06/2022 10 900 44,720.01 05/05/2022 11 1,000 51,220 05/09/2022 9 900 43,440.03 05/09/2022 4 307 15,044.41 05/10/2022 13 1,050 48,722.52 05/11/2022 7 700 32,198.39 05/11/2022 8 800 36,380 05/12/2022 3 112 5,120 05/12/2022 8 704 32,043.97 05/13/2022 13 1,300 61,425 05/16/2022 5 500 24,485 05/16/2022 8 800 39,710 05/17/2022 8 800 40,420 05/17/2022 9 900 45,819.99 05/18/2022 12 1,038 52,932.81 05/18/2022 17 1,401 72,111.99 05/19/2022 12 970 49,159.02 05/19/2022 2 149 7,598.81 05/20/2022 5 305 15,554.21 05/20/2022 11 1,001 51,581.03 05/23/2022 5 401 20,701.99 05/23/2022 10 801 41,782 05/24/2022 10 809 41,956.6 05/24/2022 11 851 44,672.22 05/25/2022 8 800 41,460 05/25/2022 7 700 36,750 05/26/2022 6 553 28,905.97 05/26/2022 11 800 42,470 05/27/2022 12 810 43,383.03 05/27/2022 2 200 10,750 05/30/2022 8 701 37,404.31 05/30/2022 8 701 38,094.3 05/31/2022 20 1,901 97,720.52 05/31/2022 1 1 53 06/01/2022 12 1,101 54,711 06/01/2022 8 901 46,251.03 06/02/2022 3 146 7,262 06/02/2022 6 698 35,316.99 06/03/2022 8 750 37,507.5 06/03/2022 6 400 20,210 06/06/2022 3 201 10,059.41 06/06/2022 5 500 24,900 06/07/2022 8 800 39,460 06/07/2022 3 300 14,835 06/08/2022 6 500 24,630 06/09/2022 3 340 16,723.99 06/09/2022 8 622 30,444.41 06/10/2022 1 120 5,766 06/10/2022 12 680 32,352.02 06/13/2022 2 200 9,130 06/13/2022 7 500 22,660 06/15/2022 8 800 34,620 06/14/2022 7 350 15,270.01 06/16/2022 2 101 4,308.05 06/15/2022 3 200 8,600 06/17/2022 7 700 30,450 06/16/2022 7 481 20,467.03 06/20/2022 2 200 8,760 06/17/2022 1 70 2,975 06/21/2022 8 650 28,577.51 06/20/2022 5 450 19,459.98 06/22/2022 3 300 13,344.99 06/21/2022 1 7 302.75 06/23/2022 6 530 23,504.02 06/22/2022 6 400 17,640 06/24/2022 12 957 43,489.91 06/23/2022 4 400 17,580 06/27/2022 4 400 18,060 06/24/2022 7 700 31,535 06/28/2022 8 800 36,255.04 06/27/2022 3 300 13,410 06/30/2022 5 423 18,575.45 06/28/2022 1 15 670.5 06/29/2022 7 500 22,160 06/30/2022 3 300 13,065

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)