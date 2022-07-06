Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  WAVESTONE company press release from 06/07/2022

  06/07/2022 - 18:00

Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 19,028 Wavestone shares;
  • € 606,703.31 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2022:

Purchases 78,187 shares  € 3,712,912.44 889 transactions
Sales 75,924 shares  € 3,613,108.80 840 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature “The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2022

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
in euros		   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
in euros
TOTAL 889 78,187 3,712,912.44   TOTAL 840 75,924 3,613,108.80
01/03/2022 10 943 50,204.57   01/03/2022 1 100 5,400
01/05/2022 5 500 26,660   01/04/2022 9 900 47,880
01/06/2022 12 900 47,130.03   01/05/2022 4 362 19,500.4
01/07/2022 3 300 15,260.01   01/07/2022 5 500 25,820
01/10/2022 15 1,250 63,540   01/10/2022 2 200 10,380
01/12/2022 5 461 23,526.58   01/11/2022 7 619 31,180.39
01/13/2022 7 700 36,280.02   01/12/2022 7 620 32,047.99
01/14/2022 7 650 33,300.02   01/13/2022 6 455 23,817.61
01/17/2022 1 100 5,020   01/14/2022 1 32 1,644.8
01/18/2022 12 1,100 56,749.99   01/17/2022 10 929 47,779.58
01/19/2022 7 674 33,366.17   01/18/2022 4 400 21,200
01/20/2022 2 200 9,950   01/19/2022 2 200 10,140
01/21/2022 8 700 35,669.97   01/20/2022 15 1,500 75,550.05
01/24/2022 15 1,300 63,169.99   01/25/2022 12 1,200 57,639.96
01/25/2022 7 693 32,448.2   01/26/2022 10 1,000 49,210
01/27/2022 11 1,100 53,800.01   01/27/2022 1 1 49
01/28/2022 8 800 38,540   01/28/2022 9 859 41,805.64
01/31/2022 12 1,200 58,479.96   01/31/2022 4 400 19,720
02/01/2022 1 100 4,940   02/01/2022 10 1,000 49,520
02/02/2022 3 300 14,970   02/02/2022 5 500 25,110
02/03/2022 7 700 34,590.01   02/03/2022 9 900 44,929.98
02/04/2022 5 500 24,590   02/04/2022 6 408 20,279.8
02/07/2022 14 1,200 57,699.96   02/08/2022 6 600 28,720.02
02/08/2022 3 300 14,250   02/09/2022 12 1,101 54,178.12
02/09/2022 2 2 96.2   02/10/2022 5 471 23,418.69
02/10/2022 6 538 26,589.57   02/11/2022 4 400 19,860
02/11/2022 1 100 4,940   02/15/2022 5 500 24,300
02/14/2022 7 700 33,939.99   02/16/2022 7 452 22,304.48
02/15/2022 1 30 1,440   02/17/2022 13 1,153 55,780.99
02/16/2022 10 901 43,618.94   02/18/2022 1 100 4,880
02/17/2022 2 101 4,787.4   02/21/2022 1 100 4,670
02/18/2022 15 1,500 71,650.05   02/22/2022 21 2,100 92,239.98
02/21/2022 9 750 34,392.98   02/23/2022 8 800 35,980
02/22/2022 9 800 33,890   02/24/2022 1 15 636
02/23/2022 9 650 28,990   02/25/2022 16 800 34,520
02/24/2022 6 600 25,189.98   02/28/2022 2 102 4,437.4
02/25/2022 1 100 4,150   03/01/2022 6 600 26,419.98
02/28/2022 11 900 39,009.96   03/02/2022 9 801 35,523.87
03/01/2022 8 800 34,760   03/03/2022 3 299 13,375.29
03/02/2022 9 701 30,513.9   03/04/2022 6 600 25,219.98
03/03/2022 11 901 39,622.2   03/07/2022 20 1,756 74,332.88
03/04/2022 14 1,200 49,620   03/08/2022 11 1,100 48,400
03/07/2022 6 600 23,940   03/09/2022 14 1,132 50,428.45
03/08/2022 9 900 39,130.02   03/10/2022 11 900 41,229.99
03/10/2022 3 300 13,590   03/11/2022 7 700 33,219.97
03/11/2022 10 903 41,997.36   03/14/2022 7 700 32,500.02
03/14/2022 7 700 31,889.97   03/16/2022 11 1,100 48,579.96
03/15/2022 19 1,350 58,730   03/17/2022 6 510 23,060.98
03/17/2022 13 1,131 50,006.15   03/18/2022 10 996 43,126
03/18/2022 14 1,400 59,430   03/21/2022 12 1,056 46,521.24
03/21/2022 4 400 17,300   03/22/2022 9 900 40,449.96
03/22/2022 8 738 32,768.23   03/23/2022 10 901 41,135.34
03/23/2022 11 1,001 45,185.34   03/25/2022 8 701 31,995.18
03/24/2022 12 1,000 45,200   03/28/2022 9 831 37,572.92
03/25/2022 9 801 36,165.23   03/29/2022 8 800 36,250
03/28/2022 6 501 22,234.28   03/30/2022 4 400 18,590
03/29/2022 3 201 8,994.61   03/31/2022 7 700 31,990
03/30/2022 9 900 41,249.97   04/04/2022 8 800 36,460
04/01/2022 9 820 37,325.99   04/05/2022 3 300 13,940.01
04/05/2022 12 1,100 50,180.02   04/06/2022 12 1,103 48,773.78
04/06/2022 7 700 30,590   04/07/2022 10 966 43,326.65
04/07/2022 6 600 26,629.98   04/08/2022 7 616 27,724.8
04/08/2022 5 500 22,300   04/11/2022 9 900 40,950
04/11/2022 2 200 9,000   04/12/2022 4 400 18,220
04/12/2022 8 700 31,695.02   04/13/2022 10 1,000 46,010
04/13/2022 18 1,733 78,643.37   04/14/2022 9 684 31,046.08
04/19/2022 5 304 14,014.1   04/19/2022 4 203 9,449.51
04/20/2022 7 601 27,796.67   04/20/2022 13 1,102 51,774.27
04/21/2022 5 350 16,605.51   04/21/2022 9 702 33,706.18
04/22/2022 5 401 18,952.7   04/22/2022 5 317 15,155.71
04/25/2022 8 600 28,302.48   04/25/2022 11 974 46,317.3
04/26/2022 7 555 26,214.7   04/26/2022 7 601 28,727.5
04/27/2022 4 326 15,186.38   04/27/2022 9 900 42,470.01
04/28/2022 2 44 2,091.4   04/28/2022 8 800 38,540
05/02/2022 4 400 19,900   04/29/2022 13 1,050 52,274.99
05/03/2022 13 1,466 75,209.76   05/02/2022 14 1,250 63,170
05/04/2022 13 1,300 65,830.05   05/03/2022 8 550 28,650
05/05/2022 14 1,301 65,684.89   05/04/2022 4 400 20,490
05/06/2022 10 900 44,720.01   05/05/2022 11 1,000 51,220
05/09/2022 9 900 43,440.03   05/09/2022 4 307 15,044.41
05/10/2022 13 1,050 48,722.52   05/11/2022 7 700 32,198.39
05/11/2022 8 800 36,380   05/12/2022 3 112 5,120
05/12/2022 8 704 32,043.97   05/13/2022 13 1,300 61,425
05/16/2022 5 500 24,485   05/16/2022 8 800 39,710
05/17/2022 8 800 40,420   05/17/2022 9 900 45,819.99
05/18/2022 12 1,038 52,932.81   05/18/2022 17 1,401 72,111.99
05/19/2022 12 970 49,159.02   05/19/2022 2 149 7,598.81
05/20/2022 5 305 15,554.21   05/20/2022 11 1,001 51,581.03
05/23/2022 5 401 20,701.99   05/23/2022 10 801 41,782
05/24/2022 10 809 41,956.6   05/24/2022 11 851 44,672.22
05/25/2022 8 800 41,460   05/25/2022 7 700 36,750
05/26/2022 6 553 28,905.97   05/26/2022 11 800 42,470
05/27/2022 12 810 43,383.03   05/27/2022 2 200 10,750
05/30/2022 8 701 37,404.31   05/30/2022 8 701 38,094.3
05/31/2022 20 1,901 97,720.52   05/31/2022 1 1 53
06/01/2022 12 1,101 54,711   06/01/2022 8 901 46,251.03
06/02/2022 3 146 7,262   06/02/2022 6 698 35,316.99
06/03/2022 8 750 37,507.5   06/03/2022 6 400 20,210
06/06/2022 3 201 10,059.41   06/06/2022 5 500 24,900
06/07/2022 8 800 39,460   06/07/2022 3 300 14,835
06/08/2022 6 500 24,630   06/09/2022 3 340 16,723.99
06/09/2022 8 622 30,444.41   06/10/2022 1 120 5,766
06/10/2022 12 680 32,352.02   06/13/2022 2 200 9,130
06/13/2022 7 500 22,660   06/15/2022 8 800 34,620
06/14/2022 7 350 15,270.01   06/16/2022 2 101 4,308.05
06/15/2022 3 200 8,600   06/17/2022 7 700 30,450
06/16/2022 7 481 20,467.03   06/20/2022 2 200 8,760
06/17/2022 1 70 2,975   06/21/2022 8 650 28,577.51
06/20/2022 5 450 19,459.98   06/22/2022 3 300 13,344.99
06/21/2022 1 7 302.75   06/23/2022 6 530 23,504.02
06/22/2022 6 400 17,640   06/24/2022 12 957 43,489.91
06/23/2022 4 400 17,580   06/27/2022 4 400 18,060
06/24/2022 7 700 31,535   06/28/2022 8 800 36,255.04
06/27/2022 3 300 13,410   06/30/2022 5 423 18,575.45
06/28/2022 1 15 670.5          
06/29/2022 7 500 22,160          
06/30/2022 3 300 13,065          

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymeeY5psYm/HmGycZJxtbZVml2ppyJWUamedk5RrY5uanJxpxWhpacqeZnBmmG1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (210 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: WAVESTONE