04/07/2022

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 28, 2022 is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice;

the Management Board Report to the 07/28/22 Annual General Meeting;

the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/22;

the Report on corporate governance;

the 2021/22 statement of non-financial performance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Caceis Corporate Trust – “Service Assemblée Générale » – 12 place des États-Unis CS 40083 92549 Montrouge Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 20, 2022 in the “BALO”.

