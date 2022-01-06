Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  WAVESTONE company press release from 06/01/2022

  06/01/2022 - 18:00

Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 16,765 Wavestone shares
  • € 706,506.95 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 56,507 shares  € 2,651,439.22 618 transactions
SALES 58,976 shares  € 2,769,357.42 638 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 9 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2021

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
07/01/2021 3 161 6,422.81   07/01/2021 6 600 24,160.02
07/02/2021 4 292 11,836.8   07/02/2021 14 1,400 57,779.96
07/05/2021 6 600 25,459.98   07/05/2021 2 172 7,386.01
07/06/2021 2 124 5,292.39   07/06/2021 6 600 25,920
07/07/2021 1 100 4,330   07/07/2021 5 500 21,850
07/08/2021 15 1,410 60,347.01   07/08/2021 1 100 4,370
07/09/2021 3 300 12,450   07/09/2021 5 468 19,649.59
07/12/2021 6 600 24,750   07/12/2021 1 100 4,180
07/13/2021 2 200 8,130   07/13/2021 1 87 3,558.3
07/14/2021 1 50 2,035   07/14/2021 8 800 33,000
07/15/2021 6 600 24,630   07/15/2021 1 100 4,150
07/16/2021 6 600 24,120   07/19/2021 6 600 24,450
07/19/2021 6 600 24,030   07/20/2021 5 500 20,200
07/20/2021 2 200 7,990   07/21/2021 6 600 24,859.98
07/21/2021 5 462 18,903.42   07/22/2021 3 201 8,411.81
07/22/2021 7 601 24,851.77   07/23/2021 9 801 33,110.78
07/23/2021 1 1 40.8   07/26/2021 8 800 33,880
07/26/2021 3 500 20,990   07/28/2021 7 605 25,231.53
07/27/2021 14 1,304 54,805.16   07/29/2021 6 600 25,309.98
07/28/2021 1 3 123.6   07/30/2021 4 452 19,043.98
07/29/2021 4 400 16,700   08/02/2021 5 401 16,892.21
07/30/2021 7 601 25,132.02   08/03/2021 1 100 4,230
08/02/2021 2 200 8,370   08/04/2021 11 1,100 46,049.96
08/03/2021 11 1,092 45,322.37   08/05/2021 7 700 30,789.99
08/05/2021 8 681 29,635.21   08/06/2021 2 134 5,832.4
08/06/2021 6 470 20,261.98   08/09/2021 6 600 26,040
08/10/2021 1 1 43.7   08/10/2021 1 100 4,390
08/11/2021 2 200 8,730   08/11/2021 3 300 13,160.01
08/12/2021 2 200 8,770   08/12/2021 1 100 4,390
08/13/2021 1 100 4,390   08/17/2021 8 705 30,731.51
08/16/2021 6 600 26,126.82   08/18/2021 5 500 22,250
08/18/2021 2 145 6,404.51   08/19/2021 1 100 4,420
08/19/2021 6 600 26,220   08/20/2021 4 400 17,500
08/20/2021 2 96 4,185.2   08/23/2021 3 300 13,170
08/24/2021 2 200 8,770   08/24/2021 1 100 4,400
08/26/2021 5 500 22,600   08/25/2021 8 800 35,620
08/30/2021 2 36 1,673.9   08/26/2021 3 50 2,274.5
08/31/2021 6 520 24,259.98   08/27/2021 8 800 36,700
09/01/2021 8 819 38,032.23   08/30/2021 4 400 18,700
09/02/2021 3 300 13,740   08/31/2021 7 627 29,376.33
09/03/2021 3 300 13,820.01   09/01/2021 2 169 7,933
09/06/2021 4 400 18,433   09/02/2021 6 518 23,873.38
09/07/2021 15 1,065 48,160.05   09/03/2021 2 200 9,250
09/09/2021 7 700 31,580.01   09/08/2021 14 1,306 58,343.59
09/10/2021 1 1 45/1   09/09/2021 2 200 9,110
09/13/2021 4 414 19,149.61   09/10/2021 8 701 31,995.11
09/15/2021 2 200 9,290   09/13/2021 4 310 14,431.71
09/16/2021 2 115 5,346.01   09/14/2021 3 225 10,447.49
09/17/2021 7 700 32,449.97   09/15/2021 4 400 18,660
09/20/2021 13 1,050 47,630   09/16/2021 2 200 9,350
09/21/2021 1 100 4,430   09/21/2021 10 800 35,940
09/22/2021 1 1 46.1   09/22/2021 10 901 41,926.14
09/23/2021 2 51 2,396.9   09/23/2021 9 900 43,000.02
09/24/2021 7 603 29,133.7   09/24/2021 3 159 7,748.8
09/27/2021 8 800 38,260   09/29/2021 4 400 18,500
09/28/2021 8 724 34,012.8   09/30/2021 11 1,100 50,310.04
09/29/2021 9 900 41,049.99   10/01/2021 8 627 28,634.02
10/01/2021 5 401 18,165.38   10/04/2021 6 625 28,650
10/04/2021 4 400 18,210   10/05/2021 10 900 41,560.02
10/06/2021 11 1,100 50,909.98   10/06/2021 2 110 5,149
10/07/2021 3 300 13,710   10/07/2021 6 600 27,550.02
10/08/2021 12 1,000 45,105   10/08/2021 5 388 17,602.01
10/11/2021 2 101 4,645.5   10/11/2021 7 601 27,735.49
10/12/2021 8 701 32,066.4   10/12/2021 1 1 46.4
10/13/2021 2 101 4,555.1   10/13/2021 9 801 36,565.09
10/14/2021 7 508 23,874.43   10/14/2021 3 201 9,547.5
10/18/2021 11 1,100 53,690.01   10/15/2021 11 1,100 52,859.95
10/20/2021 6 600 30,139.98   10/18/2021 1 52 2,553.2
10/21/2021 15 1,350 66,940.02   10/19/2021 12 1,148 56,529.24
10/25/2021 11 1,100 53,930.03   10/20/2021 7 700 35,759.99
10/26/2021 3 300 14,330.01   10/21/2021 5 425 21,390
10/27/2021 10 1,000 47,840   10/22/2021 9 900 44,319.96
10/29/2021 12 1,200 57,450   10/26/2021 11 1,100 53,240
11/01/2021 6 600 28,320   10/27/2021 2 103 5,026.4
11/02/2021 4 301 13,966.7   10/28/2021 8 800 38,390
11/03/2021 3 201 9,597.79   11/01/2021 3 300 14,400
11/04/2021 9 900 43,859.97   11/02/2021 7 601 28,216.71
11/05/2021 4 354 17,016.6   11/03/2021 13 1 201 58,467.8
11/08/2021 4 400 19,260   11/04/2021 4 367 17,999.29
11/09/2021 6 600 28,560   11/05/2021 6 518 25,041.21
11/10/2021 3 300 14,340   11/08/2021 6 600 28,990.02
11/11/2021 5 302 14,405.4   11/09/2021 6 528 25,299.6
11/12/2021 1 15 726   11/10/2021 8 800 38,490
11/15/2021 7 700 34,590.01   11/11/2021 7 601 29,007.69
11/17/2021 5 500 24,790   11/12/2021 9 900 44,070.03
11/18/2021 4 400 20,280   11/16/2021 7 700 34,079.99
11/19/2021 12 1 200 60,420   11/17/2021 9 900 45,240.03
11/22/2021 6 600 30,220.02   11/18/2021 1 100 5,140
11/23/2021 12 1,000 49 260   11/19/2021 5 450 23,059.98
11/24/2021 7 700 33,799.99   11/22/2021 4 650 33,050.03
11/26/2021 10 836 41,438.18   11/24/2021 8 800 38,990
11/29/2021 7 557 27,646.81   11/25/2021 8 700 34,800.01
11/30/2021 4 341 17,066.4   11/26/2021 3 300 15,020.01
12/01/2021 4 400 20,280   11/29/2021 9 850 42,489.97
12/02/2021 4 400 20,200   11/30/2021 6 600 30,540
12/03/2021 9 900 45,839.97   12/01/2021 1 60 3,084
12/06/2021 5 500 24,800   12/02/2021 2 100 5,140
12/08/2021 5 446 24,034.81   12/03/2021 5 400 20,770
12/09/2021 6 533 28,655.63   12/06/2021 2 200 10,100
12/10/2021 6 504 27,213.58   12/07/2021 21 1,250 65,430
12/13/2021 4 400 21,880   12/08/2021 4 263 14,236.61
12/14/2021 9 900 48 420   12/09/2021 5 500 27,080
12/15/2021 6 600 31,260   12/10/2021 5 510 27,661.99
12/16/2021 6 569 29,774.18   12/13/2021 5 500 27,600
12/17/2021 9 900 45,939.96   12/14/2021 2 200 10,960
12/20/2021 5 401 20,050   12/15/2021 6 500 26,370
12/21/2021 5 401 20,251.78   12/16/2021 6 500 26,510
12/22/2021 7 744 37,208.11   12/17/2021 2 200 10,320
12/23/2021 1 1 51.4   12/20/2021 1 1 50
12/24/2021 4 601 31,011.78   12/21/2021 4 301 15,591.8
12/27/2021 6 600 30,900   12/22/2021 2 101 5,151
12/29/2021 1 1 52.8   12/23/2021 5 901 46,611.43
12/31/2021 1 44 2,349.6   12/24/2021 3 211 11,015.8
          12/27/2021 2 188 9,756
          12/28/2021 4 400 20,780
          12/29/2021 5 450 23,859.99
          12/30/2021 4 400 21,320
          12/31/2021 3 300 16,220.01

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

