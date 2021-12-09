09/12/2021 - 18:00

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2021/22 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2021.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: www.wavestone.com/fr/investisseurs (in French only).

An English version of the 2021/22 half-year financial report will be available shortly, also on the company's website.

Next event: Q3 2021/22 revenue: Thursday, January 27, 2022, after Euronext market closing.

