27/07/2021 - 18:00

In its meeting which took place on July 27, 2021, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Management Board decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2020/21 universal registration document, published on

July 15, 2021 on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the “Investors” section.

