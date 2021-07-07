07/07/2021 - 18:00

On 30 June 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

19,234 Wavestone shares;

€ 588,588.75 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares;

€ 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases 46,149 shares € 1,647,491.58 512 transactions Sales 51,006 shares € 1,818,984.82 542 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2021

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital 01/04/2021 8 705 20,402.49 01/04/2021 3 425 12,398.74 01/05/2021 3 143 4,177.44 01/05/2021 9 860 25,233 01/06/2021 2 101 2,974.55 01/06/2021 3 201 5,969.56 01/07/2021 2 157 4,625.8 01/08/2021 2 101 3,029.8 01/08/2021 1 1 29.8 01/11/2021 10 901 27,390.04 01/11/2021 1 1 30 01/13/2021 6 600 18,715.02 01/13/2021 4 360 10,959.01 01/14/2021 3 240 7,561.01 01/14/2021 6 600 18,750 01/15/2021 5 410 12,681.01 01/15/2021 2 160 4,922 01/18/2021 1 100 3,090 01/18/2021 6 600 18,270 01/19/2021 2 200 6,070 01/19/2021 2 200 6,050 01/20/2021 2 109 3,303.6 01/20/2021 3 393 11,868.6 01/22/2021 1 24 723.6 01/21/2021 1 100 3,015 01/26/2021 2 164 4,844.4 01/22/2021 2 200 6,020 01/27/2021 5 500 14,825 01/25/2021 6 530 15,812.97 01/28/2021 4 400 11,950 01/26/2021 2 200 5,880 01/29/2021 6 600 18,199.98 01/27/2021 1 10 294 02/01/2021 7 1,127 33,903.88 01/28/2021 4 400 11,870 02/02/2021 12 1,200 37,595.04 01/29/2021 4 387 11,682.41 02/03/2021 6 600 19,785 02/01/2021 6 539 16,154.42 02/05/2021 2 101 3,302.8 02/04/2021 8 800 26,380 02/08/2021 1 100 3,290 02/05/2021 9 899 29,108.09 02/09/2021 10 1,000 32,460 02/08/2021 6 600 19,440 02/10/2021 1 100 3,295 02/09/2021 1 33 1,064.25 02/11/2021 6 538 17,926.81 02/10/2021 1 100 3,285 02/12/2021 6 600 20,250 02/11/2021 1 50 1,650 02/15/2021 8 800 27,240 02/12/2021 2 200 6,670 02/16/2021 3 159 5,473.19 02/15/2021 1 10 344.5 02/17/2021 1 16 540.8 02/16/2021 7 700 23,775.01 02/18/2021 6 463 15,766.68 02/17/2021 6 501 16,903.39 02/19/2021 2 109 3,706.9 02/18/2021 2 101 3,413.9 02/22/2021 3 261 8,846.7 02/19/2021 4 316 10,710.79 02/23/2021 2 85 2,851.95 02/22/2021 4 400 13,480 02/24/2021 11 1,100 37,294.95 02/23/2021 5 401 13,433.74 02/25/2021 6 478 16,454.48 02/24/2021 3 300 9,995.01 02/26/2021 2 120 4,036 02/25/2021 7 700 23,884.98 03/01/2021 6 600 20,400 02/26/2021 5 500 16,715 03/02/2021 7 601 20,524.09 03/01/2021 2 200 6,780 03/03/2021 8 715 24,578.48 03/02/2021 7 573 19,380.52 03/04/2021 2 500 17,425 03/04/2021 9 900 31,235.04 03/05/2021 6 532 18,240.58 03/05/2021 4 400 13,640 03/09/2021 8 701 24,144.12 03/08/2021 1 45 1,530 03/12/2021 1 100 3,520 03/09/2021 1 1 34.1 03/15/2021 1 100 3,510 03/10/2021 2 200 6,970 03/16/2021 5 500 17,570 03/11/2021 1 100 3,490 03/17/2021 5 500 17,825 03/12/2021 3 106 3,700 03/18/2021 4 301 10,685.71 03/15/2021 5 500 17,470 03/19/2021 4 388 13,849.82 03/17/2021 5 412 14,595.59 03/22/2021 8 800 29,045.04 03/18/2021 6 600 21,180 03/23/2021 2 102 3,758.7 03/19/2021 2 50 1,770 03/24/2021 8 701 25,035.58 03/22/2021 4 313 11,311.04 03/25/2021 1 1 36 03/23/2021 9 820 29,688.02 03/26/2021 2 101 3,656.2 03/24/2021 4 301 10,655.61 03/29/2021 2 200 7,140 03/25/2021 5 580 20,820.03 03/30/2021 2 270 9,504 03/26/2021 9 900 32,159.97 03/31/2021 7 641 22,540.32 03/29/2021 5 550 19,475.01 04/01/2021 8 800 27,850 03/30/2021 6 528 18,418.8 04/06/2021 8 675 23,817.78 03/31/2021 7 700 24,399.97 04/07/2021 11 1,097 38,972.02 04/01/2021 3 300 10,370.01 04/08/2021 4 303 10,969.21 04/06/2021 4 328 11,434.41 04/09/2021 5 402 14,491.82 04/07/2021 5 440 15,400 04/12/2021 3 262 9,409.6 04/08/2021 9 756 27,095.19 04/13/2021 7 700 25,399.99 04/09/2021 4 290 10,411.99 04/14/2021 10 1,000 37,260 04/12/2021 5 500 17,840 04/16/2021 2 63 2,343.6 04/13/2021 1 73 2,613.4 04/19/2021 3 300 11,040 04/14/2021 1 56 2,055.2 04/20/2021 2 200 7,190 04/15/2021 8 800 30,070 04/21/2021 9 950 33,305.01 04/16/2021 6 529 19,458.52 04/22/2021 6 588 21,104.38 04/19/2021 5 500 18,100 04/23/2021 1 95 3,429.5 04/20/2021 7 620 21,970.01 04/26/2021 5 500 17,960 04/21/2021 7 700 24,150 04/27/2021 3 220 7,933.99 04/23/2021 6 521 18,752.3 04/28/2021 11 1,050 40,925.01 04/26/2021 3 104 3,733.3 04/29/2021 9 900 34,885.98 04/27/2021 4 279 10,009.4 05/04/2021 5 500 19,060 04/28/2021 9 1,162 44,449.41 05/05/2021 3 300 11,349.99 04/29/2021 5 500 19,240 05/06/2021 1 100 3,800 04/30/2021 10 950 36,314.99 05/07/2021 1 100 3,800 05/03/2021 4 302 11,435.59 05/10/2021 8 701 26,427.28 05/04/2021 8 800 30,200 05/11/2021 1 100 3,750 05/07/2021 6 600 22,470 05/12/2021 4 326 11,839.02 05/10/2021 2 101 3,757.3 05/14/2021 12 1,036 38,295.74 05/11/2021 11 1,100 40,420.05 05/17/2021 3 300 11,340 05/13/2021 3 164 5,921.79 05/18/2021 7 409 15,544.29 05/14/2021 1 1 36.2 05/20/2021 4 400 15,180 05/18/2021 2 87 3,274.9 05/21/2021 6 600 23,010 05/19/2021 4 315 11,935.51 05/25/2021 2 200 7,590 05/20/2021 2 106 3,996.2 05/26/2021 4 400 15,300 05/21/2021 3 218 8,314 05/27/2021 7 750 28,239.98 05/24/2021 6 600 22,720.02 05/28/2021 3 300 11,370 05/25/2021 4 244 9,263.09 05/31/2021 6 600 22,669.98 05/26/2021 8 848 32,163.96 06/01/2021 7 700 26,670 05/27/2021 6 533 19,907.71 06/02/2021 12 1,323 50,173.98 05/28/2021 5 479 18,052.5 06/03/2021 8 800 30,470 05/31/2021 2 156 5,875.6 06/04/2021 7 700 27,050.03 06/01/2021 8 701 26,517.78 06/07/2021 7 700 27,940.01 06/02/2021 7 695 26,123.03 06/08/2021 6 600 23,929.98 06/03/2021 3 300 11,349.99 06/09/2021 2 160 6,502 06/07/2021 1 100 3,958.3 06/10/2021 1 100 4,070 06/09/2021 3 300 12,060 06/11/2021 6 600 24,510 06/10/2021 1 100 4,050 06/14/2021 1 1 40.6 06/14/2021 11 1,100 44,509.96 06/15/2021 6 600 24,480 06/15/2021 1 100 4,050 06/16/2021 1 10 403 06/16/2021 10 832 33,648.83 06/18/2021 6 570 22,375.98 06/17/2021 12 920 36,422.98 06/21/2021 5 500 19,770 06/18/2021 2 200 7,740 06/22/2021 8 800 31,440 06/21/2021 13 1,201 46,868.9 06/23/2021 9 812 32,564.77 06/22/2021 1 100 3,900 06/24/2021 7 610 24,732.02 06/23/2021 5 261 10,403.41 06/25/2021 1 100 4,060 06/25/2021 7 700 28,140 06/28/2021 1 100 3,980 06/28/2021 6 600 23,850 06/29/2021 8 800 32,090 06/29/2021 1 100 3,970 06/30/2021 1 47 1,884.7 06/30/2021 6 600 23,970

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)