  WAVESTONE company press release from 07/07/2021

  07/07/2021 - 18:00

Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 19,234 Wavestone shares;
  • € 588,588.75 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases 46,149 shares  € 1,647,491.58 512 transactions
Sales 51,006 shares  € 1,818,984.82 542 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2021

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
01/04/2021 8 705 20,402.49   01/04/2021 3 425 12,398.74
01/05/2021 3 143 4,177.44   01/05/2021 9 860 25,233
01/06/2021 2 101 2,974.55   01/06/2021 3 201 5,969.56
01/07/2021 2 157 4,625.8   01/08/2021 2 101 3,029.8
01/08/2021 1 1 29.8   01/11/2021 10 901 27,390.04
01/11/2021 1 1 30   01/13/2021 6 600 18,715.02
01/13/2021 4 360 10,959.01   01/14/2021 3 240 7,561.01
01/14/2021 6 600 18,750   01/15/2021 5 410 12,681.01
01/15/2021 2 160 4,922   01/18/2021 1 100 3,090
01/18/2021 6 600 18,270   01/19/2021 2 200 6,070
01/19/2021 2 200 6,050   01/20/2021 2 109 3,303.6
01/20/2021 3 393 11,868.6   01/22/2021 1 24 723.6
01/21/2021 1 100 3,015   01/26/2021 2 164 4,844.4
01/22/2021 2 200 6,020   01/27/2021 5 500 14,825
01/25/2021 6 530 15,812.97   01/28/2021 4 400 11,950
01/26/2021 2 200 5,880   01/29/2021 6 600 18,199.98
01/27/2021 1 10 294   02/01/2021 7 1,127 33,903.88
01/28/2021 4 400 11,870   02/02/2021 12 1,200 37,595.04
01/29/2021 4 387 11,682.41   02/03/2021 6 600 19,785
02/01/2021 6 539 16,154.42   02/05/2021 2 101 3,302.8
02/04/2021 8 800 26,380   02/08/2021 1 100 3,290
02/05/2021 9 899 29,108.09   02/09/2021 10 1,000 32,460
02/08/2021 6 600 19,440   02/10/2021 1 100 3,295
02/09/2021 1 33 1,064.25   02/11/2021 6 538 17,926.81
02/10/2021 1 100 3,285   02/12/2021 6 600 20,250
02/11/2021 1 50 1,650   02/15/2021 8 800 27,240
02/12/2021 2 200 6,670   02/16/2021 3 159 5,473.19
02/15/2021 1 10 344.5   02/17/2021 1 16 540.8
02/16/2021 7 700 23,775.01   02/18/2021 6 463 15,766.68
02/17/2021 6 501 16,903.39   02/19/2021 2 109 3,706.9
02/18/2021 2 101 3,413.9   02/22/2021 3 261 8,846.7
02/19/2021 4 316 10,710.79   02/23/2021 2 85 2,851.95
02/22/2021 4 400 13,480   02/24/2021 11 1,100 37,294.95
02/23/2021 5 401 13,433.74   02/25/2021 6 478 16,454.48
02/24/2021 3 300 9,995.01   02/26/2021 2 120 4,036
02/25/2021 7 700 23,884.98   03/01/2021 6 600 20,400
02/26/2021 5 500 16,715   03/02/2021 7 601 20,524.09
03/01/2021 2 200 6,780   03/03/2021 8 715 24,578.48
03/02/2021 7 573 19,380.52   03/04/2021 2 500 17,425
03/04/2021 9 900 31,235.04   03/05/2021 6 532 18,240.58
03/05/2021 4 400 13,640   03/09/2021 8 701 24,144.12
03/08/2021 1 45 1,530   03/12/2021 1 100 3,520
03/09/2021 1 1 34.1   03/15/2021 1 100 3,510
03/10/2021 2 200 6,970   03/16/2021 5 500 17,570
03/11/2021 1 100 3,490   03/17/2021 5 500 17,825
03/12/2021 3 106 3,700   03/18/2021 4 301 10,685.71
03/15/2021 5 500 17,470   03/19/2021 4 388 13,849.82
03/17/2021 5 412 14,595.59   03/22/2021 8 800 29,045.04
03/18/2021 6 600 21,180   03/23/2021 2 102 3,758.7
03/19/2021 2 50 1,770   03/24/2021 8 701 25,035.58
03/22/2021 4 313 11,311.04   03/25/2021 1 1 36
03/23/2021 9 820 29,688.02   03/26/2021 2 101 3,656.2
03/24/2021 4 301 10,655.61   03/29/2021 2 200 7,140
03/25/2021 5 580 20,820.03   03/30/2021 2 270 9,504
03/26/2021 9 900 32,159.97   03/31/2021 7 641 22,540.32
03/29/2021 5 550 19,475.01   04/01/2021 8 800 27,850
03/30/2021 6 528 18,418.8   04/06/2021 8 675 23,817.78
03/31/2021 7 700 24,399.97   04/07/2021 11 1,097 38,972.02
04/01/2021 3 300 10,370.01   04/08/2021 4 303 10,969.21
04/06/2021 4 328 11,434.41   04/09/2021 5 402 14,491.82
04/07/2021 5 440 15,400   04/12/2021 3 262 9,409.6
04/08/2021 9 756 27,095.19   04/13/2021 7 700 25,399.99
04/09/2021 4 290 10,411.99   04/14/2021 10 1,000 37,260
04/12/2021 5 500 17,840   04/16/2021 2 63 2,343.6
04/13/2021 1 73 2,613.4   04/19/2021 3 300 11,040
04/14/2021 1 56 2,055.2   04/20/2021 2 200 7,190
04/15/2021 8 800 30,070   04/21/2021 9 950 33,305.01
04/16/2021 6 529 19,458.52   04/22/2021 6 588 21,104.38
04/19/2021 5 500 18,100   04/23/2021 1 95 3,429.5
04/20/2021 7 620 21,970.01   04/26/2021 5 500 17,960
04/21/2021 7 700 24,150   04/27/2021 3 220 7,933.99
04/23/2021 6 521 18,752.3   04/28/2021 11 1,050 40,925.01
04/26/2021 3 104 3,733.3   04/29/2021 9 900 34,885.98
04/27/2021 4 279 10,009.4   05/04/2021 5 500 19,060
04/28/2021 9 1,162 44,449.41   05/05/2021 3 300 11,349.99
04/29/2021 5 500 19,240   05/06/2021 1 100 3,800
04/30/2021 10 950 36,314.99   05/07/2021 1 100 3,800
05/03/2021 4 302 11,435.59   05/10/2021 8 701 26,427.28
05/04/2021 8 800 30,200   05/11/2021 1 100 3,750
05/07/2021 6 600 22,470   05/12/2021 4 326 11,839.02
05/10/2021 2 101 3,757.3   05/14/2021 12 1,036 38,295.74
05/11/2021 11 1,100 40,420.05   05/17/2021 3 300 11,340
05/13/2021 3 164 5,921.79   05/18/2021 7 409 15,544.29
05/14/2021 1 1 36.2   05/20/2021 4 400 15,180
05/18/2021 2 87 3,274.9   05/21/2021 6 600 23,010
05/19/2021 4 315 11,935.51   05/25/2021 2 200 7,590
05/20/2021 2 106 3,996.2   05/26/2021 4 400 15,300
05/21/2021 3 218 8,314   05/27/2021 7 750 28,239.98
05/24/2021 6 600 22,720.02   05/28/2021 3 300 11,370
05/25/2021 4 244 9,263.09   05/31/2021 6 600 22,669.98
05/26/2021 8 848 32,163.96   06/01/2021 7 700 26,670
05/27/2021 6 533 19,907.71   06/02/2021 12 1,323 50,173.98
05/28/2021 5 479 18,052.5   06/03/2021 8 800 30,470
05/31/2021 2 156 5,875.6   06/04/2021 7 700 27,050.03
06/01/2021 8 701 26,517.78   06/07/2021 7 700 27,940.01
06/02/2021 7 695 26,123.03   06/08/2021 6 600 23,929.98
06/03/2021 3 300 11,349.99   06/09/2021 2 160 6,502
06/07/2021 1 100 3,958.3   06/10/2021 1 100 4,070
06/09/2021 3 300 12,060   06/11/2021 6 600 24,510
06/10/2021 1 100 4,050   06/14/2021 1 1 40.6
06/14/2021 11 1,100 44,509.96   06/15/2021 6 600 24,480
06/15/2021 1 100 4,050   06/16/2021 1 10 403
06/16/2021 10 832 33,648.83   06/18/2021 6 570 22,375.98
06/17/2021 12 920 36,422.98   06/21/2021 5 500 19,770
06/18/2021 2 200 7,740   06/22/2021 8 800 31,440
06/21/2021 13 1,201 46,868.9   06/23/2021 9 812 32,564.77
06/22/2021 1 100 3,900   06/24/2021 7 610 24,732.02
06/23/2021 5 261 10,403.41   06/25/2021 1 100 4,060
06/25/2021 7 700 28,140   06/28/2021 1 100 3,980
06/28/2021 6 600 23,850   06/29/2021 8 800 32,090
06/29/2021 1 100 3,970   06/30/2021 1 47 1,884.7
06/30/2021 6 600 23,970          

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

  Original Source: WAVESTONE