30/06/2021 - 18:00

Press release Paris, June 30, 2021, 6 pm

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named “Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/21” available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

› the report on corporate governance;

› the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

› the Auditors' reports;

› the table of Auditors' fees.

In accordance with the French “Grenelle 2” legislation, a summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities is also included.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.