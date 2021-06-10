Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

Hydrogène de France
Hydrogène de France, pionnier mondial de l’hydrogène-électricité, lance son introduction en Bourse sur le marché réglementé d’Euronext à Paris® à Paris

OMER-DECUGIS & CIE Omer-Decugis & Cie lance son introduction en Bourse sur le marché Euronext Growth® à Paris

  WAVESTONE company press release from 10/06/2021

  10/06/2021 - 18:00

Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
May 31, 2021, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 29,815,321 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGhwYZuYY5icyG6clMpna2JqZ2aSx2aZbWrGyJJoZcmcmWtgyJlnbMWeZm9qm2lt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (49 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: WAVESTONE