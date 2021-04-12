12/04/2021 - 18:00

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of April 2, 2021, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 29,144,101 voting rights (after movements in the voting rights FIH, a family holding company controlled by Pascal Imbert, CEO, holds1) according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

