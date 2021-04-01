01/04/2021 - 18:00

Wavestone has been informed by FIH, a family holding company controlled by Pascal Imbert, CEO, of movements in the voting rights it holds within the firm.

On March 29 and April 1, 2021, FIH acquired double voting rights linked to the 4,847,158 Wavestone shares it holds.

FIH also granted, on April 1, 2021, a proxy for 2,865,000 voting rights attached to the share it holds, to Maître Thomas Prud'homoz, a notary in Paris.

This proxy has been granted until December 9, 2021 inclusive, on an irrevocable basis and without any voting instructions. FIH and Maître Thomas Prud'homoz have declared that they are not acting as a joint ownership structure and confirm, as is necessary, that the proxy given does not constitute a new joint ownership structure.

The purpose of this proxy is to maintain the balance within the joint ownership structure which controls Wavestone represented by Pascal Imbert, FIH, Michel Dancoisne, FDCH (family holding company controlled by Michel Dancoisne) and Delphine Chavelas, the daughter of Michel Dancoisne. The proxy will expire on December 10, 2021, the date on which FDCH is to acquire double voting rights relating to the 2,827,509 shares it holds.

As of April 1, 2020, following these variations, FIH holds 6,829,316 voting rights, representing 23.43% of the company's total voting rights.

For the record, on the same date, the joint ownership structure represented by Pascal Imbert, FIH, Michel Dancoisne, FDCH and Delphine Chavelas, holds 54.66% of Wavestone's capital and 53.79% of the firm's voting rights (compared with 56.36% previously).

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.