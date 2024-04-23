23/04/2024 - 18:00

Paris, April 3, 2024

WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX), European cybersecurity software publisher and experts in identity and access security, is pleased to announce it's partnership with Prianto, one of the fastest growing software distributors in The UK.

Prianto's extensive experience in specialised software distribution will help with expansion for WALLIX in this key region and strengthen WALLIX's Channel strategy worldwide. Indeed, The UK is a key region where companies need solutions to address crucial cybersecurity challenges and issues especially in identity and access management. As most organisations from all sectors are more and more targetted by sophisticated cyberattacks, WALLIX aims to help them secure their infrastructures in OT as well as IT environments by leveraging a network of resellers and distributors of which Prianto is now a key player.



“At Prianto, we've always been dedicated to providing our resellers, system integrators, and MSPs with innovative solutions. WALLIX focus on securing and managing identity access provides the perfect partnership for a market which has been expanding significantly.” Said Yuri Pasea, CEO of Prianto Distribution UK.

"We are delighted to start working with Prianto to develop WALLIX activities in The UK, as we are engaged to deploy our solutions on a global scale and UK is for us, a key region. This partnership will allow us to be closer to local businesses and organizations from all sectors" declares Eric Gatrio, CRO at WALLIX.

About PRIANTO

Prianto was founded by a team of experienced executives with extensive knowledge and experience within distribution with a particular focus on the Virtualization, and now more so, security markets.

Prianto was setup to address the market needs for specialized distribution, as the smaller, niche organisations were being swallowed up by the bigger, fulfilment players.

Prianto Distribution's goal is to provide its customers and vendors in Europe, with the values, culture and business thought-leadership around knowledge-based distribution.

To find out more about WALLIX and Prianto, contact our specialists sales team; alan.fink@prianto.com or call 01635 225262

About WALLIX

Wallix, a company listed on Euronext (ALLIX), is the world leader in digital identity and access security for IT and OT environments. In a world where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and particularly target privileged accounts as a vector of infiltration, WALLIX acts proactively by strengthening access controls to organizational systems, with agile, flexible, and easy to use solutions, thus reducing their attack surface.

Present in 90 countries, WALLIX has been protecting thousands of businesses of all sizes around the world for more than 20 years and is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers.

