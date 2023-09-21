21/09/2023 - 08:00

WALLIX has signed a partnership agreement with the French national network of IUTs for the cybersecurity major of the Bachelor of Science in Networks & Telecommunication.

WALLIX trains the teachers of the French IUTs thanks to its Qualiopi certified training center, providing access to the technical and didactic resources of WALLIX PAM4ALL.

T he 3,500 students of the Bachelor of Science in Networks & Telecommunication will have access to the WALLIX We Edu certification exam at the end of their training.



Paris, September 21, 2023 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software publisher specializing in digital identity and access solutions, launched a few months ago We Edu, a training program aimed at engineering schools and universities to accelerate the training of cybersecurity specialists. Thanks to We Edu, students receive training on a market-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. This technology is highly regarded by top analysts like Gartner and KuppingerCole as crucial for regaining control of access and preventing cyberattacks. After establishing the program's foundations through an initial collaboration with the French engineering school ESIEA, WALLIX is furthering its efforts by entering into a partnership with the French national network of IUTs in its Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication. This program is available at 29 University Institutes of Technology (IUTs) across France and internationally, offering a major in cybersecurity.

What is the Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Networks and Telecommunication?

The B.S. in Networks and Telecommunication is a three-year national diploma granted by IUTs. It signifies a progression from the previous French University Diploma in Technology (DUT), which was completed over a span of two years. Among the 108 IUTs in operation, 29 now provide the Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication, equipping students with specialized training in diverse roles within the digital industry. The program encompasses a foundational curriculum, and starting from the second year, students have the option to select from five different majors, one of which is cybersecurity.

"Cybersecurity education is an integral part of the core curriculum because an understanding of this concept is crucial for individuals pursuing careers as network technicians, regardless of their field of specialization. Furthermore, in our efforts to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts, we launched the cybersecurity major within the Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication in September 2021, following five years of preparation. While the industry has grappled with a shortage of talent, there is a noticeable shift occurring. Not too long ago, a career in cybersecurity was considered niche, but today, the majority of students recruited in 2021 have opted for the Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication with a focus on cybersecurity. This development is incredibly promising for the industry," explains Frédéric Drouhin, President of the Assembly of Heads of Networks and Telecommunications Departments of France.



What does the partnership with WALLIX involve?

The major in cybersecurity of the B.S. in Networks and Telecommunication, taught in 2nd and 3rd year, enables students to acquire two fundamental skills:

Administering a secure information system:

Awareness of information system vulnerabilities and possible remedies.

Implementing a secure information system for a small organization.

Monitoring a secure information system:

Becoming familiar with information system monitoring and testing tools.

Implementing a security incident monitoring system.

The acquisition of these two skills is based on a project-based approach, involving a large number of work placements. To this end, the B.S. in Networks and Telecommunication offers students certification courses, delivered by industry professionals, enabling them to acquire mastery of various cybersecurity solutions on completion of their studies. This is a guarantee for future employers.

Within the framework of the We Edu partnership with the French national network of IUTs, WALLIX is enriching the major in cybersecurity of the Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication. Firstly, WALLIX is offering training for educators at its certified training center, accredited by Qualiopi, an official French state certification that guarantees the quality of vocational training programs, aligning them with the skill requirements of both companies and individuals. Secondly, WALLIX is granting access to the technical and educational resources of WALLIX PAM4ALL. And thirdly, upon completing the course, students have the opportunity to take a certification exam. This approach equips recent graduates with a technical platform that not only enhances their competence but also streamlines their employability, particularly for organizations seeking specialists capable of implementing a critical PAM solution for managing their digital access needs.

"For WALLIX, becoming part of the major in cybersecurity within the Bachelor of Science in Networks and Telecommunication represents a significant milestone in its mission to play a vital role in cultivating experts capable of fortifying companies' resilience. This program paves the way for students to seamlessly transition into the job market upon graduating, spanning a broad spectrum of sectors and professional fields. We believe this is a concrete response at the French level to the urgent need to ensure the continuity of human resources in our clients' IT departments, as well as for companies struggling to recruit staff to ensure the resilience of their organizations," explains Jean-Noel de Galzain, Founder and CEO of WALLIX.



