04/07/2023 - 08:00

Orange Cyberdefense is one of WALLIX major partners in France. The two cybersecurity leaders have extensive expertise in industrial networks and systems, including industries, hospitals, critical infrastructures, and Smart Cities, and now they are joining forces to enhance their support in this crucial domain.

Cybersecurity is vital for industrial systems because a cyberattack can stop all or part of a company's activity. Two years ago, Orange Cyberdefense established its OT Demo Center in Lyon, France, with the aim of raising awareness about cyber risks and showcasing the effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions.

By integrating the Orange Cyberdefense OT Demo Center, WALLIX is demonstrating the pivotal role played by digital identity and access security in stopping cyberattacks, thereby addressing the two fundamental challenges faced by industrial systems: resilience and business continuity.

Paris, July 4, 2023 – WALLIX, a European cybersecurity software publisher specializing in digital identity and access solutions, and Orange Cyberdefense, European leading provider of cybersecurity services, are expanding their partnership to accelerate the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market in France. WALLIX has joined Orange Cyberdefense Demo Center OT in Lyon (France) to showacase, through in real-world scenarios, how digital identity and access security can effectively address critical challenges faced by industrial systems. These challenges include resilience and business continuity in the face of cyberattacks. Industrial cybersecurity is at the core of WALLIX expertise and a key pillar of its Unicorn 25 development plan. By combining their knowledge, WALLIX and Orange Cyberdefense aim to enhance support for this critical sector.

WALLIX and Orange Cyberdefense: A Winning Partnership…

The WALLIX business model is based on indirect sales, with a robust network of partners known as the Business Partner Program for solution resale and integration.

Orange Cyberdefense joined the Business Partner Program in 2015. In March 2023, the integrator earned the WALLIX Worldwide Partner of the Year award. Within its Identity Data Protection center of expertise, a dedicated team of 20 certified experts exclusively focuses on WALLIX. They provide support to companies across all sectors in France for their access and identity security projects, whether in traditional IT or OT environments.

In the French market, Orange Cyberdefense serves as one of the field service providers in the France Relance plan. Their primary objective is to enhance the cybersecurity of the government, local authorities, healthcare facilities, and organizations dedicated to citizen services while promoting the growth of the French cybersecurity industry. Orange Cyberdefense recommends WALLIX Bastion technology, which holds priority status by the French government, for auditing purposes.

...That is Evolving to Reinforce its Support for the Industrial Sector

WALLIX has extensive and unique expertise in the industrial cybersecurity sector, which has been developed over many years and is now recognized by Gartner. Leveraging this expertise, WALLIX has made OT (industrial IT systems found in factories, hospitals, critical infrastructures, Smart Cities, etc.) one of the core pillars of its Unicorn 25 development plan, enabling it to address the challenges of digital transformation in these sectors.

In today's landscape, optimizing the maintenance of industrial systems requires companies to facilitate and secure access for external service providers and operators. Additionally, to enhance competitiveness, companies need to establish interconnections between these industrial systems, IT systems, and cloud applications, utilizing new technologies and practices such as connected equipment, cloud services, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

By integrating Orange Cyberdefense OT Demo Center in France, WALLIX demonstrates to managers of industrial systems the critical role of securing digital identities and access in countering cyberattacks. WALLIX solutions enable automated access governance, secure remote access for service providers to industrial equipment, and detect instances of identity theft by hackers or internal acts of malice, such as employees performing unauthorized actions. Immediate action can be taken to halt cyberattacks or handling errors, ensuring the company's resilience and business continuity.

"For industrial managers, being able to showcase the complete value of our cybersecurity solutions within a comprehensive ecosystem of industrial components is a significant leap forward. By joining Orange Cyberdefense OT Demo Center in France, we not only gain access to a real-life demonstration environment but also tap into the expertise of the Orange Cyberdefense teams. This provides us with a unique and privileged platform for exchanging ideas and collaborating with our shared customers," explains Yoann Delomier, OT Business Strategy at WALLIX.

"Our attack scenarios, implemented on our demonstrators, are derived from our Ethical Hacking services and closely resemble the realities faced by our industrial customers. This aspect is highly valued by our customers in the sector, as it enables them to visualize the potential impact of a cyberattack on their own installations. As part of this initiative, we have integrated WALLIX into our OT Demo Center, providing initial insights and foundational elements for an OT cyber defense policy," explains Fabrice MOURRON, Director of OT SEC activities at Orange Cyberdefense in France.



ABOUT CYBERDEFENSE

Orange Cyberdefense is the Orange Group entity dedicated to cybersecurity. It provides services to 8,700 customers worldwide. As Europe's leading provider of cybersecurity services, Orange Cyberdefense strives to protect individual freedoms and build a safer digital society. Our service capabilities draw their strength from research and intelligence, enabling us to offer our customers unrivalled knowledge of current and emerging threats. With over 25 years' experience in information security, 3,000 experts, 18 SOCs and 14 CyberSOCs worldwide, we are able to respond effectively to our customers' global and local issues. We protect them across the entire threat lifecycle in over 160 countries.

For more information: https://orangecyberdefense.com/global/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/orangecyberdef

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and also CEOs, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

