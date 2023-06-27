27/06/2023 - 08:00

WALLIX has established an Advisory Board consisting of six prominent IT and/or cybersecurity executives hailing from prestigious companies.

These individuals believe in WALLIX and have undertaken the mission of assisting and supporting the company in its journey to become a global champion in cybersecurity.

The Advisory Board will support WALLIX in the strong organic growth of the Unicorn plan, help improve profitability throughout the plan, and advise on targeted external growth.

Paris, June 27, 2023 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software publisher specializing in digital identity and access solutions, has established an Advisory Board comprised of 6 prominent IT and/or cybersecurity executives hailing from prestigious companies. These executives firmly believe in WALLIX vision and are dedicated to supporting its mission of becoming a global leader in cybersecurity:

Thierry AUGER , Corporate CIO & Group CISO at Lagardère

, Corporate CIO & Group CISO at Lagardère Loïc BOURNON , Expert at BRN Conseils

, Expert at BRN Conseils Gil DELILLE , Cybersecurity and IT Risk Senior Advisor at Crédit Agricole

, Cybersecurity and IT Risk Senior Advisor at Crédit Agricole Didier GRAS , CISO at BNP PARIBAS - Commercial Bank in France

, CISO at BNP PARIBAS - Commercial Bank in France Mylène JAROSSAY , President of CESIN

, President of CESIN François MARCHESSAUX, Senior Partner at Franz Partners

The Advisory Board will support WALLIX in the strong organic growth of the Unicorn plan, help improve profitability throughout the plan, and advise on targeted external growth. In pursuit of these goals, board members will convene at least twice a year to:

Sharing their cybersecurity concerns and priorities

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial for WALLIX to grasp its customers' cybersecurity challenges to provide the most effective solutions. The Advisory Board plays a pivotal role by offering WALLIX valuable insights into significant trends like cloud technology and the resulting cybersecurity priorities.

Challenging WALLIX's roadmap and product vision

The Advisory Board assists WALLIX in ensuring that future versions of PAM4ALL, its unified solution for securing all digital access, cater to the requirements of organizations worldwide. This collaboration ensures a cutting-edge solution for safeguarding digital access and identities, consistently staying ahead of the curve.

Providing guidance on strategic decisions

As representatives of prominent companies, the members of the Advisory Board lend their valuable experience and expertise to assist WALLIX in making optimal strategic decisions. This includes advising on alliances, sector expansion, technological direction, and more.

Discussing the impact of regulatory requirements (RGPD, NIS2...)

Adhering to regulatory obligations surrounding IT infrastructure access and critical data is an ongoing concern for organizations, as well as for WALLIX. As directives continue to evolve, customer priorities and cybersecurity solutions must adapt accordingly. Through discussions on compliance matters, the Advisory Board equips WALLIX with insights closely aligned with market realities.

"We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have assembled such an esteemed panel of experts who are eager to contribute to WALLIX's growth. We consistently bring these influential individuals together with the company's managers and talented professionals to collectively evaluate our strategic initiatives. Our goal is to develop a distinct European cybersecurity solution that caters to the evolving needs of users, capable of being implemented on a global scale within the context of digital transformation," explains Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO and founder of WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and also CEOs, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

PRESS CONTACT

LEWIS

Louise CAETANO

06 98 82 07 71 / WALLIXfrance@teamlewis.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investors Relations - Hélène DE WATTEVILLE

01 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah SCHWARTZ

06 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr