20/06/2023 - 08:00

Paris, June 20, 2023 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in digital identity and access solutions, is making a significant move in its development within the SaaS identity and access management market. The company has signed a partnership with Cris Réseaux, a French distributor that achieved sales of 50 million euros in the territory in 2022, with a growth rate of 23%. Cris Réseaux, known for its expertise in managed services, will distribute WALLIX IDaaS, WALLIX's SaaS identity and access management solution, to its network of 1,500 resellers. Among these resellers, 300 are MSPs (Managed Services Providers), which are crucial to WALLIX's growth strategy. Additionally, Cris Réseaux stands out for its extensive catalog of predominantly French and European offerings, which align with the requirements of public markets. This collaboration is an integral part of the Unicorn 25 development plan.

WALLIX solutions address two essential challenges faced by businesses: ensuring data security and facilitating data access.

To minimize the risk of cyberattacks and safeguard data, it is crucial to secure access to the company's IT infrastructure for the most critical employees, such as administrators with full access rights. This is achieved through PAM4ALL and PAM4OT solutions. Additionally, it is important to manage access for all staff members, understanding who has access to what and why, while also providing secure and convenient access to company applications. This approach enhances productivity and efficiency, thanks to WALLIX IDaaS.

WALLIX IDaaS is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) identity and access management solution. This means that it is offered as an IT service, fully operated by WALLIX and hosted in Europe. With WALLIX IDaaS, employees have access to a platform where they can find all the necessary business applications. The platform includes a library of preconfigured applications like Salesforce and Office 365. Accessing the platform is simple, requiring only a single internet connection and a unique identifier-password combination. This eliminates the need for employees to remember multiple passwords for each application, saving them time and enhancing productivity. To enhance security, the single connection is complemented with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). With WALLIX IDaaS, the corporate IT team no longer needs to handle application password reset requests. Identity federation is easily achieved from an onsite or cloud directory. Creating and managing access authorizations and user lifecycles is equally straightforward. This allows the IT staff to focus on value-added tasks, as it frees up their time from managing these routine activities.

By signing a partnership with distributor Cris Réseaux, WALLIX is strengthening its marketing efforts for WALLIX IDaaS. Cris Réseaux excels in reaching a large number of resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which are crucial for WALLIX's success. MSPs represent a significant opportunity for growth and align with the objectives of the Unicorn 25 plan and future years. Another advantage of Cris Réseaux is their well-established technical expertise. Over the past 25 years, they have been supporting resellers and, for the past 10 years, MSPs in launching and expanding their businesses in France, including the selection and training of distributed solutions. The extensive network and market coverage of Cris Réseaux, which aligns with WALLIX's mid-market target, undoubtedly serve as catalysts for the growth of WALLIX IDaaS.

With a widespread presence across France, Cris Réseaux operates through 7 agencies and offers a catalog predominantly comprised of French and European products. This enables resellers to establish their presence in public markets. For WALLIX, the inclusion of the public orders is crucial for the growth of the European cybersecurity market. It is a matter of autonomy and freedom for all. It is imperative that public funds are primarily invested in our European offerings, with minimum quotas allocated to SMEs, and ideally, the establishment of a European Buy Act.

"The partnership with Cris Réseaux opens up a new market for WALLIX and allows us to target a large number of resellers close to small and medium-sized companies, who will benefit from our expertise. Cris Réseaux's ability to propose combined offers from its product catalog represents value-added sales opportunities for local resellers. Their success in bringing the WALLIX IDaas offer to as many people as possible will also ensure our collective success," explains Laurent Gentil, Channel Director at WALLIX .

"This partnership with WALLIX aligns with our objective of providing an end-to-end sovereign offering. Our partners are increasingly connecting via secure links, notably through VPNs. With WALLIX IDaaS, we can authenticate and certify individuals authorized to access the company's sensitive resources. Our partners seek a comprehensive, sovereign, and interconnected solution to meet all their customers' requirements. Today, MFA/SSO, and perhaps tomorrow, a broader WALLIX offering..." concludes Frederic MASCLET, Managing Director of Cris Réseaux.

ABOUT CRIS RÉSEAUX

Cris Réseaux, a national value-added distributor since 1997, offers a range of cybersecurity solutions focusing on two major areas: the MSP model and digital sovereignty. Cris Réseaux supports over 1,500 IT professionals in all segments, from very small businesses to major accounts, in managing their projects and upgrading their skills. With a network of 7 agencies (Aix, Paris, Lille, Nantes, Strasbourg, Lyon, Toulouse) and a QUALIOPI-certified training department, Cris Réseaux relies on proximity and responsiveness to provide ever greater added value to its ecosystem.

www.cris-reseaux.com

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and also CEOs, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com

