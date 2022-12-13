13/12/2022 - 08:00

WALLIX and 3DS OUTSCALE join forces to construct a trusted digital space that preserves freedom, where personal and industrial data are protected "by design", and where users have the choice to share them or not.

Organizations, private or public, that have sensitive data, and that put cloud and cybersecurity at the heart of their digital transformation can now choose WALLIX PAM4ALL on the 3DS OUTSCALE marketplace .

They will benefit from one of the best PAM solutions on the market, hosted in a cloud that meets the highest performance, security and data protection requirements .

Paris, December 13th 2022 – WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a E uropean cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, recognized as a world leader by the analyst firms Gartner, KuppingerCole, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions and Frost & Sullivan, and labeled Cybersecurity Made in Europe, aims to contribute to the construction of a 3rd European way, a trusted digital space, secured "by design", where users will have the choice to share or not their data. This must involve the emergence of a resilient European digital offer, where cybersecurity is embedded by design. WALLIX is taking a key step in this ambition by signing a contract with the hyper-trust cloud: 3DS OUTSCALE, and making its WALLIX PAM4ALL solution available in its marketplace. Thus, private or public organizations, including the most sensitive ones (hospitals, industrialists, OSE - Operators of Essential Services, etc.) protect their data thanks to WALLIX PAM4ALL, a solution certified as robust by the French government's cybersecurity agency : ANSSI (CSPN certification), now stored in a cloud that meets the highest requirements in terms of performance, security and data protection (certified ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, HDS (health data storage), and qualified SecNumCloud by the ANSSI)

With the pandemic, organizations around the world have experienced an acceleration of their digital transformation. To ensure business continuity, organizations have turned to cloud services that enable remote and collaborative work (data storage and sharing, software accessible from a web application, etc.). Post-pandemic, the use of cloud services has become widespread. Indeed, cloud services offer many advantages in addition to facilitating remote working: agility, flexibility, cost reduction, and performance. To take advantage of all the benefits of the cloud, organizations are moving to cloud-hosted solutions, including cybersecurity solutions.

Today, to reduce cyber risk, whether external (cyberattacks) or internal (malicious acts, human error), a cybersecurity solution such as PAM (Privileged Access Management) has become essential for all organizations. The challenge is to be able to regain control of their digital access (authenticate users, manage passwords, have traceability of all actions...). This is now vital. PAM (Privileged Access Management) is the optimimum way to comply with regulatory requirements for data protection (RGPD, NIS1-NIS2, HDS, PCI-DSS...).

Furthermore, for WALLIX and 3DS OUTSCALE, two members of the HEXATRUST consortium, organizations must demonstrate digital responsibility when choosing their digital cloud or cybersecurity solutions. Indeed, a successful digital transformation must ensure data protection, privacy and transparency. This is also what organizations must be able to promise to their customers. It's about freedom and autonomy for all of us. This requires the choice of solutions that respect current European legislation, to provide a trusted digital environment for the long term. This digital environment must become a standard for all companies working in Europe and worldwide.

The digital industry has a key role to play to provide a Europena alternative with a comprehensive, reliable and unique offer. That's why WALLIX and 3DS OUTSCALE have signed a partnership agreement that aims to expand the portfolio of identity management, authentication and digital access security solutions in the OUTSCALE marketplace. Thus, the two leaders strengthen the European cybersecurity and digital offer.

Organizations now have the opportunity to choose one of the best PAM solutions on the market, in a hyper-trusted cloud, to host and protect their sensitive data.

"Companies and public organizations can now benefit from the highest level of cybersecurity on the cloud. It is with great pride that our highest level solutions are also sovereign in France and in Europe" says David CHASSAN, Chief Strategy Officer at 3DS OUTSCALE.

"In a complex world where mobility and resource optimization are having a lasting impact on our lives as well as our ways of working and communicating, mastering our digital services and data means taking control of our future. Because data is the driving force behind innovation and the autonomy of organizations. The choice of the cloud and digital protection means is key to keep your data and control its use. Particularly when this data is that of third parties: customers, employees, partners, etc. We want to build with 3DS OUTSCALE a sustainable value chain for all those who want to store their sensitive data in a SecNumCloud qualified cloud, in a sustainable, autonomous and responsible way." says Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO and Founder of WALLIX.

ABOUT 3DS OUTSCALE

3DS OUTSCALE, a Cloud subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, places trust at the heart of its raison d'être by being a multi-local Cloud Computing player. Since 2010, 3DS OUTSCALE is committed to a responsible vision of its technologies that inspire startups, software publishers, companies and institutions to innovate in the respect of current and future generations. Its mission to provide hyper-trusted Cloud services is reflected by the promise to meet the highest market requirements, such as the SecNumCloud qualification delivered by ANSSI in 2019, making 3DS OUTSCALE the first Cloud provider to offer highly secure infrastructure services. This commitment is also supported by services and an organization that is fully certified on security and information management in the Cloud (ISO 27001-27017-27018), and on Health Data Hosting (HDS). As a guarantor of the hyper-trusted Cloud in Europe, America and Asia, 3DS OUTSCALE offers a partitioning of the Cloud regions and acts for the strategic digital autonomy in Europe as a founding member of GAIA-X and member of the European Alliance. Driven by the talents of its employees, 3DS OUTSCALE is the first Cloud provider committed to and labeled RSE LUCIE ISO 26000 for its sustainable, responsible and inclusive actions.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's technologies enable companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. They guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. They also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX has a strong distribution network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

OT Security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

