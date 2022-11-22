22/11/2022 - 18:00

Gaïa Research score of 70/100;

16 points above average peer score;

Up 23 points in 3 years;

Gaïa silver medal awarded by Ethifinance.

Paris, November 22, 2022 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in privileged access management (PAM), has been awarded a score of 70/100 by Gaïa Research, up sharply and largely exceeding the sector average.

In the Gaïa Research 2022 survey, WALLIX obtained a score of 70/100, well above the 54/100 average among the 66 companies rated in the Information Technology sector. The score is awarded in respect of non-financial data for 2021 on the basis of 140 criteria spanning four main themes: environment, social, governance, and external stakeholders.

By continuously improving its ESG policy, WALLIX has raised its score by 23 points over three years and now ranks 14th among the 66 companies of its industry, 17th among the 126 companies with revenue below €150m and 70th among the 371 companies rated by Gaïa Research 2022. This achievement has earned WALLIX the Gaïa silver medal for non-financial performance.

The establishment of a CSR Committee and the publication of the first non-financial report illustrate the Group's determination to ensure compliance with the sustainable development principles. The recent change from a dual board structure with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board to a one-tier board structure with a Board of Directors will definitely improve the Group's governance rating and its overall non-financial performance in 2023.

Next publication: Full-year 2022 turnover, February 9, 2023

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

