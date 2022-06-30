30/06/2022 - 18:00

Adoption of a one-tier board structure with a Board of Directors

Appointment of Jean-Noël de GALZAIN as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with three independent directors

Paris, June 30, 2022 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in privileged access management (PAM), is changing and strengthening its governance structure.

The June 15, 2022 shareholders' meeting approved the change from the current WALLIX dual board structure with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board to a one-tier board structure with a Board of Directors. The one-tier board structure will allow WALLIX to optimize its decision-making processes and drive the Company's growth strategy more efficiently. It gives WALLIX a strong and structured governance model in order to become a world leader in digital transformation security.

The Board of Directors has decided to combine the roles of Chairman and CEO. Jean-Noël De GALZAIN has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has been expanded following the appointment of three independent directors: Valentine FERREOL, Digital Factory & Business Transformation Senior Director at Publicis Sapient from 2019 to 2021, Amanda GOURBAULT, Chief Revenue Officer of the Composecure Group, and GLX Consulting, a company represented by Guy LACROIX, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the ENGIE Group's Energie Service division and Vice President of the AKKA Technologies Group.

In this new governance structure, the Board of Directors will be responsible for defining the main focal points and strategy of the Company and Group. Operational decisions will be taken by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officers Amaury ROSSET and Frédéric SARRAT.

Jean-Noël de GALZAIN, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the WALLIX GROUP, said: “I am honored and proud to welcome new personalities to WALLIX new Board of Directors, perfectly suited to the Group's development ambition. These new members will bolster WALLIX's digital expertise as well as its industrial and international scale. The Group's operational management has also been strengthened with the arrival of Frédéric SARRAT at the end of 2021. Over Its 20 years of experience, Frédéric has shown his ability to steer the transformation and development of digital champions such as IDEMIA, world leader in security and identity technologies. These changes will enable WALLIX to succeed in its new growth phase.”

The Board of Directors thus consists of nine members:

Jean-Noël de Galzain , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Amaury Rosset , Deputy Chief Executive Officer

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Sarrat , Deputy Chief Executive Officer

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jacques Chatain , director

, director Pierre-Yves Dargaud , director

, director Valentine Ferreol , independent director

, independent director GLX Consulting represented by Guy Lacroix, independent director

independent director Amanda Gourbault, independent director

independent director TDH represented by Thierry Dassault, director

Next publication: H1 2022 turnover, July 21, 2022

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | [email protected]

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investors Relations - Hélène DE WATTEVILLE

+33 1 53 67 36 33 / [email protected]

Press Relations - Déborah SCHWARTZ

+33 6 27 09 05 73 / [email protected]