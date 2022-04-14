14/04/2022 - 08:00

In a context where digital uses are exponential and cybercrime is considered the 3rd largest economy in the world, the need to secure access to organizations' IT infrastructures and sensitive data has never been stronger.

Securing all IT access allows organizations to remain agile (employee mobility), while guaranteeing business continuity and compliance with regulatory requirements. It makes data accessible to all for innovation and competitiveness purposes. .

To meet these challenges, WALLIX has developed a vision, "PAM for all", an approach that has given rise to WALLIX PAM4ALL, a unified solution bringing together all WALLIX technologies to secure all user access - human or machine - in an organization, according to the principle of least privilege.



Paris, April 14, 2022 - To meet the new challenges of the digital world, WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in access and identity security, has developed a vision, "PAM for all", enabling it to offer its customers the promise of a secure digital transformation for all. To realize this vision, WALLIX now offers WALLIX PAM4ALL, a unified solution that brings together all WALLIX technologies and goes beyond the protection of privileged accounts by securing, according to the principle of least privilege, all at-risk users and workstations in an organization.



The new challenges of digital technology

The need to secure access to data has never been greater. With the pandemic, our world is experiencing an acceleration of its digital transformation (standardization of teleworking, massification of cloud services, strong growth in the number of mobile terminals...). These new uses, which allowed organizations to continue to operate during these long months of lockdown, considerably multiply the number of access points to organizations' IT infrastructure. There are so many new potential entry points for hackers that they must be secured urgently to protect data. Moreover, the results of 2021 are clear: 40 billion pieces of personal data have been hacked, an increase of 78% compared to 2020[1].

This figure will grow as cybercrime becomes more industrialized, thus considerably increasing the cyber risk to our economy. Today, hacker organizations operate like companies, which is why cybercrime is currently considered the third largest economy in the world. Its global cost is estimated to be $6 trillion by 2021 and $10.5 trillion by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015[2] This cost includes damage and destruction of personal and/or financial data, loss of productivity, embezzlement, fraud, theft of money, but also of intellectual property and damage to reputation. There are also the costs incurred by the disruption of the organization's activity, sometimes for a long period of time after the attack, and finally the investments required to restore the hacked data and systems.

We are living in a paradigm shift where perimeter security no longer exists, where users - whether humans or machines - are increasingly mobile and need to access organizations' data, at any time, from anywhere. Data itself is becoming volatile (cloud storage, SaaS solutions, automation...) to control costs and gain agility. This affects all sectors, especially the most critical ones such as healthcare, industry, insurance, or public services, which urgently need to secure all these access, to ensure business continuity, while respecting regulatory requirements in terms of risk management and data protection. Data must remain accessible to all in order to continue to innovate and thus ensure economic competitiveness.



The answer: WALLIX PAM4ALL

In the current context, it is essential for organizations to secure their IT access and not only the most sensitive accounts (privileged accounts). WALLIX PAM4ALL is a unified solution combining all WALLIX technologies, which goes beyond securing privileged accounts, and protects, according to the principle of least privilege, user access and workstations, to avoid contamination by malware or ransomware. At some point in their daily functions, all users need privileges to access certain digital resources in the organization. The challenge is to provide access at the right time, at the right privilege level, to perform the expected task, regardless of where the user is located, whether inside or outside the company.

WALLIX PAM4ALLprovides access control and visibility over:

All users: employees, suppliers, partners, humans, or machines

employees, suppliers, partners, humans, or machines All sessions

All the company's strategic assets

All the company's endpoints



To do this, WALLIX PAM4ALL combines WALLIX technologies in one single solution:

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA):

To neutralize the risks associated with compromised credentials

Remote Access Management:

To enable remote access for vendors, employees, or third-party maintainers

Session Management:

To monitor, track, and audit sessions

Password management:

To secure and rotate passwords and keys, and remove hard passwords

Least privilege management:

To grant the right access rights to the right user at the right time, thus stopping the spread of malware by blocking lateral and vertical movement in the network.



"WALLIX PAM4ALL is the promise of a secure digital transformation for all organizations, in a rapidly changing digital context. With PAM4ALL, our customers have the means to quickly implement a Zero-Trust architecture thanks to strong user authentication, access control adapted to each user (human or machine), at the right time (Just-In-Time), and to integrate traceability in the IS. It is also the possibility to have a dynamic view of the activity on your network and to protect yourself from advanced threats, particularly malware. WALLIX PAM4ALL is scalable to meet the many challenges of our customers, such as the security of user accounts, keys, and certificates required for automation and DevOps practices. We offer the ability to secure DevOps environments regardless of the type of automation platform used, without exposing credentials. Our offer allows to maintain the agility expected by the development teams while allowing IT administrators to enforce the company's access control policies, with the required privilege levels. PAM4ALL is finally an efficient and simple way to apply best practices for password rotation, without fear of process disruption," explains Edwige Brossard, Product & Marketing Director at WALLIX.

