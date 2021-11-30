30/11/2021 - 08:00

WALLIX accelerates its development in the United Kingdom by signing a partnership agreement with the European leader in IT distribution, Tech Data.

As a distributor, Tech Data works with over 6500 resellers and integrators to provide solutions to thousands of businesses throughout the UK.

Paris, November 30, 2021 – WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software publisher and expert in access and identity security, is accelerating its development in the United Kingdom by signing a partnership agreement with the leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company. This new partnership reflects the strengthening of WALLIX's channel strategy worldwide. In the last year, WALLIX has signed major agreements with IT distribution leaders worldwide, including Arrow in the United States, Tech Data in Germany, Spain, and now in the United Kingdom.

The UK is a key region for WALLIX, where thanks to its reseller and integrator partner network, WALLIX is already well established. WALLIX supports companies in particularly sensitive sectors such as finance and industry, including a world leader in the automotive industry, as well as telecoms, transport, energy, local authorities, retail and the health sector including NHS Birmingham .

NHS Birmingham is the public health system of the UK's second most populous city. At the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis, NHS Birmingham called upon WALLIX to strengthen its cybersecurity. In facing the pandemic, NHS Birmingham (like healthcare institutions worldwide) had to adapt to cope with the massive influx of patients, ensure continuity of care, and limit the virus spread through solutions like remote work, videoconferencing, collaborative work tools, teleconsultations, dematerialized consultation reports, and more. These practical solutions introduced many new potential entry points for hackers that WALLIX stepped up to protect.

The new partnership with Tech Data will increase the distribution of WALLIX solutions in the United Kingdom, offering UK companies expertise in access and identity security. Tech Data, as a distributor, works with more than 6500 resellers and integrators to provide solutions to thousands of businesses throughout the region. This partnership will also allow WALLIX to strengthen its position in key sectors – industry, healthcare, critical service operators (transport, telecom, energy, water, etc.), and financial services – which were particularly affected by cyberattacks during the pandemic. WALLIX will do so by leveraging Tech Data's reseller and integrator network, particularly operating technology (OT) specialists and managed security services providers (MSSPs).



"For all organizations now, it's not question of if they will be hit by a cyberattack, but when . The implementation of secure access solutions and identity protection is therefore essential, and something all partners must be ready to deliver for their customers. As a leading distributor of security solutions and services in the UK, Tech Data enables partners to address the security and data protection requirements of their customers with best-of-breed offerings. WALLIX's unified portfolio and technical excellence, combined with the capabilities of our own specialist security practice and extensive reach into the UK market, gives partners with the opportunity to provide their customers with complete control over access to their data", explains Alison Nixon, Director, Security, UK & Ireland at Tech Data.

"This partnership marks the strengthening of WALLIX in the UK market. Thanks to this commitment, WALLIX will accelerate its development in this key region. The agreement is also a reflection of a committed local team that is heavily involved in the development of this market. This is also a recognition of our European expertise in terms of access and identity security" says Majid Mohammed, Channel Manager UK and Ireland at WALLIX.



"For several months now, we have been engaged in an ambitious growth plan that seeks to deploy WALLIX offer on a global scale, thanks to a network of leading partners, in the major countries where companies and organizations digital transformation requires reliable cybersecurity solutions. After Arrow in the United States and Tech Data in Germany and Spain, WALLIX signs a distribution agreement with Tech Data in the United Kingdom. This new partnership will allow us to increase our integrator and value-added reseller network, train more users on WALLIX solutions and expand our presence in local companies and organizations, especially in sensitive sectors such as healthcare, industry, and financial services. By continuing to gain market share, we want to help companies secure their sensitive access to offer more mobility to their employees and benefit from digital innovations" adds Jean-Noel de Galzain, Founder & CEO of WALLIX.



