21/09/2021 - 08:00

WALLIX has obtained the highest level of all categories among the other PAM International players selected by KuppingerCole analysts.

WALLIX confirms its leadership thanks to its capacity for innovation enabling it to offer a PAM solution with leading-edge features and easily interoperable in customer environments (multi-clouds, industrial networks, workstations, etc.)



Paris, September 21, 2021 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European software company providing cybersecurity solutions and the specialist in identity an access security, is again recognized this year as "Overall Leader" among the PAM (Privileged Access Management) international players selected by KuppingerCole analysts.

Each year, KuppingerCole conducts its Leadership Compass report, which aims at providing companies with an overview of the different existing publishers of IT solutions by field and identify who the leaders are. Therefore, the Leadership Compass is a real decision-making tool when it comes to making a purchase.



The Leadership Compass classifies publishers into 4 categories:

Market Leaders : Publishers who have a large global customer base and a strong partner network to sell their solutions.

: Publishers who have a large global customer base and a strong partner network to sell their solutions. Product Leaders : This category includes publishers who have both leading-edge and mature products which largely meet KuppingerCole analysts' expectations.

: This category includes publishers who have both leading-edge and mature products which largely meet KuppingerCole analysts' expectations. Innovation Leaders : Publishers who drive innovation in their field by providing the most ground-breaking and promising features on the market.

: Publishers who drive innovation in their field by providing the most ground-breaking and promising features on the market. Overall Leaders : Publishers who achieve an above average overall result following a combined evaluation of the 3 previous categories, and thus dominate the market.



WALLIX, PAM leader in all categories

WALLIX has managed to succeed as Market Leader thanks to its partner network. The Business Partner Program, which currently consists of 180 partners with 739 certified people on its solutions, represents a total of more than 1,300 customers in more than 70 countries. WALLIX's Business Partner Portal is constantly strengthening and expanding, particularly due to the growing number of partnership agreements with high-profile distributors – such as Arrow in the US or Tech Data in DACH and Spain – but also with regional value-added resellers (more than forty in MEA this year), with the purpose of responding to the specificities of each market.

Thanks to its WALLIX Bastion solution, WALLIX is recognized as Product, Innovation, and Overall Leader, achieving near-perfect scores in security, features, interoperability, ease of use, and deployment. Once again, KuppingerCole analysts confirm that WALLIX Bastion is a robust PAM solution.

What sets WALLIX apart from its competitors is its capacity for innovation, which has led it to add improved features to WALLIX Bastion to stay at the leading edge of technology and users' needs. These new features include the strengthening of remote work security during the pandemic thanks to its compatibility with WALLIX BestSafe (endpoint protection solution), the automation of cybersecurity for improved detection and response to cyber-attacks, real-time monitoring and recording of privileged accounts, the simplification of DevSecOps for a solution with an increasingly secure architecture, and the development of AAPM (Application-to-Application Password Management) technology, which enables WALLIX Bastion to never store passwords in clear text.



"Endorsed by its recognized expertise in privileged account management, WALLIX has been able to enrich WALLIX Bastion with very advanced features, thus offering a truly competitive PAM solution that should be seriously considered by companies." retrieved from the KuppingerCole 2021 Leadership Compass report.



"Being recognized as a 'Leader' in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is the result of WALLIX teams' dedication, who ensure the development of the company and enable WALLIX to offer state-of-the-art PAM technology. WALLIX Bastion is a highly efficient solution that adapts to the company's entire IT environment and responds to its specific use cases. Therefore, CISOs and cybersecurity managers can protect access to IT systems, cloud applications, workstations, etc. in addition to securing employees and external suppliers' digital identities. Finally, what sets us apart from other players in the market is our particular know-how in terms of industrial networks and healthcare IT systems protection, which are today's major challenges of the digital transformation." explains Jean-Noel de Galzain, founder & CEO at WALLIX.



Read the KuppingerCole 2021 Leadership Compass report

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of fast-growing companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | [email protected]



PRESS CONTACT

LEWIS

Maxence GODEFROY / Grégory ALLEAUME

06 48 43 41 27 / 07 77 00 56 52 [email protected]



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Olivier LAMBERT

01 53 67 36 33 / [email protected]

Media Relations - Nicolas BOUCHEZ

01 53 67 36 74 / [email protected]