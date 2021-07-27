27/07/2021 - 08:00

WALLIX, a European software company, is recognized among 10 global players in privileged access management

Paris, July 27th, 2021. WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European software company providing cybersecurity solutions and the specialist in identity and access security, has been named "Challenger" in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PAM (Privileged Access Management) solutions. WALLIX is honored to be recognized among 10 global players present in this Magic Quadrant, positioning the company from "Niche player" to "Challenger" in less than a year.

Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Each year, Gartner conducts thorough research and recognizes IT companies in a particular market. This snapshot of reference, called Magic Quadrant, classifies companies into 4 categories: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, and Leaders.



It is with great pride that WALLIX has entered the "Challengers" category this year. We believe this is the result of good business strategy execution: regional strengthening and sector development.

To reinforce its regional presence and meet the specific needs of each market, WALLIX has multiplied the number of partnership contracts with major distributors—such as Arrow in the US and Tech Data in the DACH region—as well as with more than forty value-added resellers in MEA. WALLIX's Business Partner Program currently counts 180 partners, with 739 individuals certified on WALLIX solutions, representing a total of more than 1,300 customers.

To accelerate its sector development, in addition to integrating partners specialized in OT (Operation Technology) and IT service providers (in particular Managed Security Service Providers) into the Business Partner Program, WALLIX has developed alliances with strategic partners including Fives and Schneider Electric, who share the idea that cybersecurity must be a standard in Industry 4.0 by integrating WALLIX Inside—all WALLIX technologies now available "by design"—into their solutions. This gives WALLIX a leading position in the emerging cybersecurity "by design" market in Industry 4.0.

WALLIX has proven how its privileged account management offerings meet the specific needs of each sector—industry, healthcare, MSSPs—in terms of access security and regulatory compliance. Concerning enterprise accounts, WALLIX's price/product positioning has been proven to match that of the other players in the market.



"We believe being a "Challenger" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a true mark of appreciation for WALLIX regarding our expertise and our ability to remain keenly tuned to the needs of the market. It is also the result of the commitment of WALLIX's teams over the last years to ensure unparalleled quality of service, develop products at the cutting edge of technology, and further support our partners in the mastery and promotion of our solutions." adds Jean-Noël de Galzain, founder & CEO of WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of fast-growing companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management', Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Swati Rakheja, July 19, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



