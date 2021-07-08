08/07/2021 - 08:00

2021: a year of commitment with our employees

This year, WALLIX has been awarded the "Tech at Work" label, particularly important because it measures the commitment and motivation of technical teams, who represent the majority of the workforce.

WALLIX has developed a remote work policy to offer its employees more flexibility after the pandemic and a better work-life balance.

Lastly, WALLIX has taken its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) turn to enable employees to evolve within a company with strong values as well as environmental and societal concerns, which are already part of WALLIX's everyday life.



Paris, July 8, 2021 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European software company providing cybersecurity solutions and the specialist in identity and access security, announces its "Happy at Work" labelling by ChooseMyCompany, a reference organization that assesses the workplace wellbeing through a huge annual survey. But this year WALLIX has also been awarded a second label, "Tech at Work", which is particularly meaningful for the company because it measures the commitment and motivation of technical teams, representing the majority of the workforce.

In the 2020 Happy at Work ranking, WALLIX announced the accomplishment of its HR strategy to support its development plan: Ambition 21. After meeting the challenge of rapidly increasing the workforce and bringing new employees together, this year has been dedicated to consolidation and commitment.

First of all, WALLIX has developed a remote work policy to offer its employees more flexibility when coming out of the pandemic: 2 days working from home, 3 days working on-site. The goal has been to learn from the health crisis and enable employees to find a better work-life balance.

Another of WALLIX's objectives for this year has been to develop career paths, especially through the creation of a mobility guide. Thanks to this guide, employees are able to take charge of their own professional evolution and to assess their goals, but also their skills and experiences. The idea is to help them build their own path by relying on internal mobility.

Lastly, WALLIX has taken its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) turn to enable employees to evolve within a company with strong values and environmental and societal concerns, which are already part of WALLIX's everyday life. The software company is involved in raising awareness of cybersecurity, particularly through its partnership with ESIEA, a French engineering school. Together with this school, WALLIX teams build the excellence programs for the training of tomorrow's cybersecurity talents.



WALLIX has therefore achieved a score of 4,14/5:

78% of employees feel they are progressing, learning, and preparing their career path

77% of employees consider that their manager has a remarkable conduct regarding women, minorities (ethnic, religious, LGBTQ), and people with disabilities

72% of employees are satisfied with the balance between their professional and private lives



"The year we have just passed has been one of the toughest we've ever gone through. Despite the health crisis context, we are happy to see that we have succeeded in offering our employees a motivating and pleasant setting to work, make progress, and thrive as a team, even remotely. We will continue to strive to allow our talents to develop a career that matches their ambitions in a cybersecurity company where both technology and humans come together to contribute to our audacity, commitment, and teamwork values" declares Delphine Schoffler, DRH at WALLIX.



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of fast-growing companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

