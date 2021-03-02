02/03/2021 - 08:30

Bordeaux Airport is strengthening its cybersecurity policy and calls upon WALLIX to respond to changing regulatory constraints and data protection challenges.

With WALLIX, Bordeaux Airport protects its data by managing and securing access to it, to guarantee business continuity, resilience to cyber-attacks, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Thanks to WALLIX, Bordeaux Airport was able to adapt to the health crisis and implement secure remote work for its employees from one day to the next.



Paris, March 2nd, 2021 – Since July 2019, WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, has been working with Bordeaux Airport to meet the data protection challenges of the air transport sector.



Data, the new black gold of our economy, is highly coveted by hackers. Airports, due to the critical nature of their activity and the data they possess, are a prime target. At risk of customer bank data theft, data hostage-taking for ransom (ransomware), and other threats, airports have a duty to secure access in order to protect their data to ensure business continuity and resilience to cyber-attacks. A cyber-attack can bring an entire airport to a standstill, causing significant financial losses as well as potential human consequences which, in the event of impacted air traffic management for example, can be catastrophic.

To reduce the risk of threats, airports are also subject to very strict regulatory requirements for physical security (ensuring smooth take-off and landing of aircraft or air traffic management), safety (checking baggage and passengers, detecting potential terrorist acts, etc.) and cybersecurity (knowing who has access to the airport's IT system, when, where and from which endpoint).

To meet these data protection challenges, Bordeaux Airport has strengthened its cybersecurity policy and has deployed the WALLIX Bastion, the flagship solution for managing privileged accounts in WALLIX's portfolio of unified solutions, since July 2019 with support from integrator NXO France. As a result, Bordeaux Airport has gained better control and monitoring of access to its IT infrastructure. WALLIX Bastion ensures the traceability of all actions performed on servers, allowing external service providers to perform maintenance work independently. In addition, all access to the IT system must be approved by an administrator, which provides an additional level of security.



"Our choice naturally fell on WALLIX, which offers a strong solution certified by the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI). For us, this is a real guarantee of trust and quality. A choice reinforced by the existence of serious and positive local references" explains Gurvan Quenet, CISO of Bordeaux Airport. "WALLIX Bastion is a really simple solution to implement. Moreover, the efficiency and fluidity of the exchanges with the WALLIX teams contributed to the easy handling of the tool. The WALLIX teams provided very professional and quality service."

With the health crisis and lockdowns, Bordeaux Airport was forced to implement remote work overnight for more than a third of its employees. Teleworking does not lend itself to the activity of an airport in normal times. As a result, remote access to the airport's IT system had to be opened to employees' personal computers, most of which were not secured. Each of these thus became new entry points for hackers. WALLIX Bastion made it possible for employees to connect remotely and securely from day 1 of remote work.

"Thanks to WALLIX, we were able to adapt to the health crisis without any difficulty and in complete security. This is a unanimous opinion of all the airport's employees." concludes Gurvan Quenet.



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.www.wallix.com | [email protected]



PRESS CONTACT

Agence MCC

Martine CAMILOTTI

Tél. +33 (0)6 60 38 20 02 / [email protected]



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Olivier LAMBERT

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / [email protected]

Press Relations - Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / [email protected]