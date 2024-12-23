VusionGroup company press release from 23/12/2024 - VusionGroup to expand digital solutions across all Walmart U.S. Stores

December 23, 2024 – VusionGroup (VU – FR0010282822) the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced having signed a contract extension to accelerate the deployment of its solutions across the entire Walmart U.S. 4,600-store fleet.

‘'We are pleased with the results of the program rollout this year and are looking forward to further expanding to more stores. Digital shelf labels have been a game-changer and simplifies the daily activities of our store teams, while providing a better shopping experience for our customers,” said Greg Cathey – SVP, Transformation & Innovation at Walmart U.S.

The EdgeSense and VusionCloud solutions designed by VusionGroup were integrated into Walmart stores to empower associates with increased productivity, simplified stock replenishment and faster online order picking. With a successful launch of the program in almost 500 stores, Walmart U.S. is now accelerating the pace of store installations and ready to deploy these benefits across their store fleet.

"Helping Walmart in their store digitalization journey has been a privilege for us so far. We invent technologies to transform physical retail, enable sustainable innovation and make a positive impact on society. This partnership is all about helping Walmart progress on their digital transformation journey, as well enhancing the associate and shopper experiences,” concluded Philippe Bottine CEO Americas and Group Deputy CEO – VusionGroup.

The order intake of around €1 billion corresponding to this signature will be included in the next quarters figures.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: VU.FP – Bloomberg: VU

