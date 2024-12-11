11/12/2024 - 07:45

Coop Alleanza 3.0 digitalizes their stores with VusionGroup's cutting-edge solutions to optimize in-store operations and reduce waste, while enhancing customer experience.

December 11, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new roll-out with Coop Alleanza 3.0, a leading Italian grocery retailer, to implement its cutting-edge solutions across their stores throughout Italy.

“VusionGroup's 360° solution transcends digital price tags. Our objective is to enhance the accuracy of promotions, pricing, and product information for both our associates and customers, while harnessing the power of Cloud and IoT technologies. Looking ahead, this solution will equip our stores with critical management information to optimize their operations. Once again, our goal remains to create a better environment for both our associates and customers", said Luca Girotti, CIO & Process Innovation of Coop Alleanza 3.0.

Coop Alleanza 3.0 is gradually adopting VusionGroup's Cloud platform and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) to optimize in-store operations while improving customer experience and reducing waste. This initiative aligns with its environmental sustainability goals and VusionGroup's Sustainable Retail program. Operating in 8 regions with approximately 350 stores, the Cooperative will also pilot the advanced Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence solution, Captana, for real-time shelf monitoring in selected locations.

"VusionGroup's solutions will offer Coop Alleanza 3.0 numerous benefits aimed at enhancing store operations and efficiency. The multicolor electronic shelf labels (ESLs) will improve visibility and clarity of information for shoppers while reducing paper and ink waste. Associates will streamline their tasks with the assistance of LEDs on each ESL, guiding them through various daily processes. Additionally, VusionCloud will enable Coop Alleanza 3.0 to track, monitor, and manage all IoT devices from anywhere, at any time", stated Andrea Furegon, Head of Commercial and Sales Systems at Coop Alleanza 3.0.

“We are honored to contribute to the digital transformation of Coop Alleanza 3.0, one of Italy's foremost retailers”, comments Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA. “This roll-out underscores our strong presence in the Italian grocery retail sector, a strategic market in Europe. We remain committed to providing cutting-edge technologies and the most secure environments for Italian retailers aiming to transform their stores into positive, intelligent and efficient assets.”

“ We are proud that such a significant entity in Italy has chosen VusionGroup as a partner to strive for positive commerce and improve their business", adds Alessio Gruffè, VP Italy & Eastern Europe VusionGroup. "Our solutions will impact not only the efficiency and operations of their stores, but also the quality of work for Coop Alleanza 3.0 employees, who will be relieved from low-value-added tasks in favor of a better working environment.”

The roll-out of VusionGroup's solutions at Coop Alleanza 3.0 has already begun in 40 of its stores, and the target date for completion has been set for end of 2025.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.FP - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com