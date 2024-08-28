28/08/2024 - 17:40

August 28, 2024 – VusionGroup (VU – FR0010282822) today announced a new partnership with SPAR Austria to deploy VusionGroup's innovative multicolor smart electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and VusionCloud across its stores, with 200 locations to be equipped by the year-end.

The roll-out will enable SPAR to elevate both the shopper and associate experiences, by digitalizing their shelves and providing accurate real-time product as well as pricing data at the shelf-edge. While consumers will benefit from accurate prices at all times, SPAR employees benefit from precise information displayed on the ESLs.

"In the case of technological changes, it is often wise not to jump on the first train. Especially in such a sensitive area as food, special care is required when choosing technology," says SPAR AG CEO Hans K. Reisch, adding, "We are proud to be able to offer our customers and employees an innovative and forward-looking solution with VusionGroup. The electronic shelf labels are an important step in the digitalization of our company and a sign of our quality and service.”

The adoption by SPAR of VusionGroup's latest multicolor smart labels will also make their promotions and marketing stand out in stores, leveraging their brand visibility and better feature unique attributes at the shelf-edge.

Thanks to VusionCloud, price and promotions updates will now be automated and managed centrally, liberating associates from manual tasks to focus more on customer service, making the overall shopping experience more enjoyable and engaging. VusionCloud will also allow SPAR to easily track, manage and monitor their in-store IoT, in addition to the seamless integration with SPAR Austria's existing wireless infrastructure leading to faster deployments.

“We are delighted and proud that SPAR Austria, one of our long-standing partners in Europe, has chosen our technology as an essential part of its digitalization strategy. This represents an important step in our strategy and growth in the DACH region as we look forward to helping SPAR Austria achieve its digital transformation toward a more sustainable and positive commerce model”, concluded Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of EuronextTM Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: VU.PA – Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt – olivier.gernandt@vusion.com