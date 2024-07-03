03/07/2024 - 07:45

The UK convenience retailer is improving customer service, pricing integrity and operational efficiency thanks to VusionGroup.

July 3 – VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) today announced that A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd, one of the UK's largest convenience retailers, is going to deploy 130 additional stores with VusionGroup solutions in 2024, after an initial successful roll-out phase of 43 locations.

As part of their innovation roadmap, Blakemore Retail is deploying the VusionCloud platform in all its locations, as well as Pulse In-Store Analytics, part of Memory's Retail Intelligence offering which monitors stores' trading performance. Over 570,000 4-Color Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) will also be deployed, making Blakemore Retail the first UK retailer to roll-out this technology at scale in the country.

“The integration of 4-color ESLs and the powerful VusionCloud Platform revolutionized the way we manage and display prices & promotions. It's a transformative step in elevating our customer experience, optimizing our operations and delivering on our commitment to innovation and excellence,” comments Matt Teague, Managing Director – Blakemore Retail.

Putting technology at the service of customers

More and more retailers are turning towards digital technologies to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce cost, and provide a better experience to shoppers. As such, Blakemore Retail selected VusionGroup to optimize labor and streamline operations. VusionGroup has also been selected for its service capabilities as the Group is delivering a turnkey service for Blakemore Retail by overseeing full store installations, providing an easy, seamless and efficient transition for the retailer.

"We are delighted to be part of Blakemore Retail digital transformation journey. We're excited to bring them our most innovative VusionGroup solutions and expertise that will provide unparalleled service to their valued customers. This first roll out is part of the fast growth we are experiencing in UK and Ireland where we surpassed 500 stores end 2023, and a significant step towards our 1,000-store target in 2024. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the A.F Blakemore's team" concludes Sébastien Fourcy – SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup.

With more than 4,300 employees, £750m in turnover and 253 SPAR stores across England and Wales, Blakemore Retail is the largest family-owned convenience store operator in the UK.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: VU.PA – Bloomberg: VU.FP

