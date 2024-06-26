26/06/2024 - 07:45

Danish discount leader becomes latest Salling Group chain to adopt the innovative VusionGroup solutions, following Fotex and Bilka's successful rollouts

VusionGroup (VU – FR0010282822) the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced the roll-out of its smart digital labels and its solutions at Netto, Denmark' leading discount grocery chain owned by Salling Group.

Salling Group, a partner of VusionGroup for more than 15 years, will deploy SESimagotag's smart digital labels and the VusionCloud platform across its 550 Netto locations from Q3 2024 to Q2 2025.

As such, Netto will have the ability to provide a superior customer experience throughout their stores, by displaying vibrant product information, promotions and branding elements. Shoppers will benefit from clear communication of Netto's offerings, including its signature yellow brand color and organic OGO product line, allowing shoppers to find easily what they are looking for.

“At Netto, we are constantly striving to improve the customer experience in our stores. The solutions from VusionGroup will allow us to provide our customers with clearer product information, more impactful promotions, and a more modern store environment for an enhanced shopping experience", comments Alan Jensen, Executive Vice President, IT & Digital of Salling Group

VusionCloud will also enable Netto to remotely manage and update shelf labels, ensuring price accuracy and efficient promotion execution across all stores in a secure environment. Additionally, the roll-out will leverage the existing Cisco Meraki Wi-Fi infrastructure, allowing for faster deployment and reduced carbon footprint of the solution.

The solutions designed by VusionGroup will also eliminate the need for manual label printing and replacements, freeing up valuable time for store associates to focus on customer service.

"We are thrilled to extend our long-lasting partnership with Salling Group in Denmark on this exciting digital transformation initiative, which further cements our leadership position in Scandinavia. Netto will be able to streamline its operations and deliver a superior shopping experience to their customers, thanks to our constant innovation, our AI-based solutions and the data we provide to this retailer. This is another great recognition of the positive impact delivered by our technologies and our teams," concludes Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA of VusionGroup.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

