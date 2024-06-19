VusionGroup (ex SES-IMAGOTAG) company press release from 19/06/2024 - VusionGroup: Adoption of all draft resolutions by the General Meeting of June 19, 2024

19/06/2024 - 18:15

VusionGroup's General Meeting, which took place on June 19, 2024, under the chairmanship of Thierry Gadou, adopted all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting adopted the appointment of Ms. Rong Huang as a Director, as well as Mr. Kevin Holt and Mr. Emmanuel Blot as independent Directors.

In addition, the General Meeting adopted the payment of a cash dividend of €0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date will be June 25, 2024, and will be paid on June 27, 2024.

Finally, the General Meeting renewed all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors met at the end of the General Meeting and made the appointments and renewals within the Board committees to establish their composition as follows:

Audit Committee: Mrs. Hélène Ploix (Chairwoman), Mrs. Cenhui He, Mr. Franck Moison, Mr. Emmanuel Blot;

Appointments and Remuneration Committee: Mr. Emmanuel Blot (Chairman), Ms. Candace Johnson, Ms. Hélène Ploix, Mr. Franck Moison, Mr. Kevin Holt;

Strategy and CSR Committee: Mr. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (Chairman), Mr. Thierry Gadou, Ms. Hélène Ploix, Mr. Franck Moison, Mr. Kevin Holt.

The Board of Directors also reappointed Mr. Johnson Lee as observer for a one-year term.

