30/04/2024 - 07:30

The amendment to VusionGroup's contract with Walmart sets the stage for continued digital transformation of the retailer's U.S. stores.

-----------------------------------

April 30, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) today announced a new amendment to the framework contract with Walmart U.S. for accelerated deployment of EdgeSense and VusionCloud solutions.

In parallel with the accelerated deployment, the contract includes a functional extension to the software solution, which will improve merchandising, inventory management and e-Commerce order preparation processes.

The order intake of around €1 billion corresponding to this signature will be included in the next quarters figures. VusionGroup is confident in its growth plans for 2025. Based on the company's anticipated growth in revenues, Walmart will have the opportunity to begin vesting its warrants voted on June 2, 2023, by the VusionGroup Annual General Meeting.

Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas & Group Deputy CEO of VusionGroup: “We are very proud to accelerate the on-going deployment at Walmart US, and therefore the digitalization of their stores, made possible at scale by EdgeSense, VusionCloud and VusionOX, our Bluetooth-based IoT operating system. This is a major step toward our Vusion '27 ambition, and a formidable new recognition of the impact made by our technologies as well as our teams.”

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations : Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com