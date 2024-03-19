19/03/2024 - 17:45

VusionGroup to publish FY 2023 results on March 27, 2024

VusionGroup (Euronext: VU, FR0010282822), the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced that it will report its full-year 2023 financial results on March 27, 2024 after the close of the Paris stock market, instead of March 28th, in order to avoid reporting on the eve of a bank holiday.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations : Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@vusion.com

Press contact: SES-imagotag@publicisconsultants.com