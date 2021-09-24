24/09/2021 - 18:30

Decline in commercial invoicing to € 1.5 million and IFRS revenue to € 1.3 million in H1 2021

Significant increase in deferred revenues to € 11.6 million at 30 June 2021

Significant reduction in operational expenses as part of the strategic roadmap announced in March 2020

Improvement in adjusted EBITDA, operating income and net income in H1 2021

Available cash at € 6.4 million and free cash flow at € -4.2 million at 30 June 2021

Around € 9 million in commercial invoicing expected in full-year 2021

Filing of a proposed Simplified Tender Offer initiated by Aptar to acquire Voluntis' shares

Cambridge (USA), Paris (France), September 24, 2021, 6:00 pm CET - Voluntis (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, today announced its half-year results for 2021 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting today. The procedures for the limited review of the interim financial statements have been completed. The limited review report will be issued after verification of the half-year activity report. The half-year financial report will be published no later than October 1, 2021.

Six months ended 30 June €m 2020 2021 Commercial invoicing 5.8 1.5 Total revenues 1.9 1.3 Adjusted EBITDA (3.1) (2.2) EBITDA (6.1) (3.2) Operating income (7.7) (4.0) Net income (8.1) (4.2) Free cash flow 0.9 (4.2) Shareholder equity (4.6) (8.5) Available cash 11.0 6.4 Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debts 2.9 (2.4)

Evolution of commercial invoicing and total revenues over the first half of 2021

As announced on September 15, 2021, Voluntis' commercial invoicing amounted to € 1.5 million in the first half of 2021 compared to € 5.8 million in the first half of 2020. This difference is explained by invoicing cycles that may differ from one year to the next, without giving any trend for the whole year, and by the slower completion of certain projects.

Taking into account IFRS 15, the company's total revenues are € 1.3 million in the first half of 2021, compared with € 1.9 million in the first half of 2020. This difference is mainly explained by the very limited recognition, in the total revenues of the first half of 2021, of revenues related to new contracts signed in 2020 and 2021, and conversely by the recognition, in the total revenues of H1 2020, of revenues related to contracts that had reached their contractual end.

In addition, deferred revenues increased significantly to € 11.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to € 7.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Improved half-year results thanks to operational cost reduction plan

As part of the strategic roadmap presented by the company in March 2020, Voluntis has significantly reduced its operating expenses over the first half of 2021. In addition to refocusing its activity on oncology and renewing its partnership approach in diabetes, Voluntis has reduced its cost structure notably by implementing a human resources redeployment plan, which has resulted in an adjustment of the company's average headcount from 96 in H1 2020 to 74 in H1 2021.

This reduction in operating expenses enabled Voluntis to record an improvement in its adjusted EBITDA, which stood at € -2.2 million in H1 2021 compared with € -3.1 million a year earlier. The company's operating income amounted to € -4.0 million in H1 2021, a significant improvement on H1 2020 (€ -7,7 million).

After taking into account a € 0.3 million reduction in the cost of net financial debt, Voluntis posted a net loss of € -4.2 million for the first half of 2021, a significant improvement of € 3.9 million compared to the first half of 2020 (€ -8.1 million).

Available cash and free cash flow at 30 June 2021

As of June 30, 2021, Voluntis had available cash of € 6.4 million (compared to € 11.0 million at the end of 2020) after taking into account a free cash flow of € -4.2 million (€ 0.9 million in the first half of 2020) and the continued repayment of the bond loan taken out with Kreos in April 2018. In August 2021, the balance of this loan was repaid early in the amount of € 0.75 million.

Annual commercial invoicing expected to be around 9 million euros

Voluntis now estimates that it will be able to achieve a volume of commercial invoicing of around € 9 million for the 2021 financial year, in line with the estimated range (€ 8 to 12 million) previously communicated.

Proposed Simplified Tender Offer initiated by Aptar to acquire Voluntis shares

Following the acquisition by AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) ("Aptar") on September 2, 2021, of a 64.6% majority stake in Voluntis share capital (on a non-diluted basis) from the company's reference shareholders and certain managers at a price of €8.70, Aptar filed with the French Markets Authority (the "AMF"), on September 10, 2021, a Simplified Tender Offer to acquire the remaining shares of Voluntis at the identical price of €8.70 per share. This offer is still subject to review by the AMF.

# # #

Alternative Performance Indicators :

Commercial invoicing: reflects commercial activity and the achievement of technical or regulatory milestones during the period, which are often deferred or spread out in accordance with IFRS 15 (Upfront payments, exclusivity fees and perpetual licenses + Development and integration services + SaaS fees, royalties, maintenance & support)

EBITDA: recurring operating income before depreciation, amortization and provisions.

Adjusted EBITDA: corresponds to the EBITDA amended with the variation in prepaid income and deferred charges pursuant to the application of IFRS 15 (income invoiced for items over which control has not been transferred, expenses for the execution of items produced under customer contracts and not yet transferred).

Free cash flow: cash flow from operations + cash flow from investing activities

Consolidated income statement

Six months ended 30 June In thousands of euros 2020 2021 Revenue 1 949 1 322 Other operating revenue 280 570 Total operating revenue 2 229 1 892 Personnel expenses (5 781) (3 157) Other operating expenses (2 596) (1 936) Net depreciation, amortization and provisions & operating provisions (1 506) (796) Operating income (7 655) (3 997) Financial income (390) (142) Taxes (30) (41) Net income (group share) (8 074) (4 180)

Cash flow statement

Six months ended 30 June In thousands of euros 2020 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 1 380 (4 023) Cash flows from investing activities (482) (157) Cash flows from financing activities (1 835) (479) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (937) (4 659) Impact of exchange rate changes 7 3 OPENING CASH BALANCE 5 121 11 010 CLOSING CASH BALANCE 4 191 6 355

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euros 31/12/2020 30/06/2021 Assets Intangible assets 2 071 1 517 Tangible assets 405 1 977 Non-current financial assets 251 197 Other non-current assets 1 091 2 169 Non current assets 3 817 5 861 Receivables 844 2 032 Other current financial assets - - Other current assets 2 180 2 504 Cash on hand 11 010 6 357 Current assets 14 035 10 893 Total 17 853 16 753 31/12/2020 30/06/2021 Liabilities and equity Shareholders' equity (4 629) (8 507) Non-current financial debt 6 062 4 359 Non-current provisions and other non-current liabilities 7 219 10 790 Non-current liabilities 13 281 15 149 Current financial debts 2 088 4 381 Trade and other payables 7 112 5 730 Current liabilities 9 200 10 111 Total 17 852 16 753

