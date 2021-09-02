02/09/2021 - 23:00

Cambridge (USA), Paris (France), September 2, 2021 11pm CET – Voluntis (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, and its reference shareholders (Bpifrance Participations, LBO France Gestion, Debiopharm Innovation Fund, SHAM Innovation Santé, Vesalius Biocapital and Indigo) announced today that following the signature of a share purchase agreement with AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) (“Aptar”) on July 22, 2021 and the approval of the French Ministry of Economy under the foreign investment clearance regulations, Aptar has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis from the company's reference shareholders and certain members of the management, representing approximately 64.6% of the share capital of Voluntis (on a non-diluted basis), at a price of €8.70 per share.

In accordance with applicable regulation, Aptar will launch a mandatory cash tender offer to acquire Voluntis' remaining shares for the same price of €8.70 per share (the “Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer is intended to be filed with the French Markets Authority (the “AMF”) in September 2021 and will be subject to the regulatory clearance from the AMF.

If the regulatory conditions are met upon completion of the Tender Offer, Aptar intends to implement a squeeze-out on the remaining outstanding shares of Voluntis.

Voluntis' board of directors (the “Board”), upon the recommendation of its ad hoc committee and in accordance with applicable regulation, appointed Advolis Orfis as independent expert on July 5, 2021, and will issue, notably on the basis of the independent expert's report opining on the financial terms of the Tender Offer and potential subsequent squeeze-out, a reasoned opinion on the Tender Offer and its consequences on Voluntis, its shareholders and employees.

The independent expert's report and the Board's opinion will be included in the draft response offer document that will be prepared by Voluntis in the context of the Tender Offer and submitted to the AMF, which will assess its compliance with applicable regulation.

On September 2, 2021, following resignation of the selling shareholders' representatives on the Voluntis Board, namely Laurent Higueret (representative of Bpifrance Participations) and Franck Noiret (representative of LBO France Gestion), Gael Touya and Patrick Jeukenne, Aptar's representatives, have been appointed to replace them in the Board.

The Board has also appointed M. Sai Shankar as deputy CEO of Voluntis, and the current management of Voluntis is otherwise expected to remain the same following the completion of the Tender Offer.

In addition, Voluntis announces that it has fully repaid in advance the bond loan subscribed with Kreos for an amount of € 0.75 million.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Voluntis Group and its business, including its prospects and product development. Voluntis believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 2020 Half-year Financial Report and the 2020 Annual Financial Report published by Voluntis on September 29, 2020 and April 22, 2021, respectively, copies of which are available on the Group's website (www.voluntis.com), and on changes in economic conditions, financial markets and markets in which Voluntis is present. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Voluntis or that Voluntis does not consider material at this time. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to differ materially from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. Voluntis disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.