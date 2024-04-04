04/04/2024 - 07:30

Visiomed Group announces a new footfall record for its Smart Salem centers during the first quarter of 2024

Volume growth of +31% for Q1 2024, despite the start of the month of Ramadan and its slowdown impact on all business sectors across the United Arab Emirates

Continued strong growth for the Medical Fitness segment (+29%)

The Wellness Tests segment continues to ramp-up

Paris, April 4, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, announces a new footfall record in Q1 2024 for its subsidiary Smart Salem, the number one network of digital medical centers accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem confirms the strong growth momentum recorded in 2023, despite a longer slowdown impact of Ramadan since 10th March 2024 (vs. 22nd March in 2023).

The volume growth of 35% for the Medical Fitness segment recorded in Q4 2023 and the 39% growth posted for the full year 2023 are continuing. Smart Salem achieved a record 37,758 Medical Fitness tests during Q1 2024, representing a volume growth of 29% compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

The additional contribution of the Wellness Tests segment also helped the total volume growth in Smart Salem centers to reach +31% in the 1st quarter of 2024 compared with the 1st quarter of 2023.

"The first quarter of 2024 have confirmed our strong momentum in Dubai, with an average of almost 600 daily tests carried out across our three centres. We are planning to pursue our development and growth in the Emirate during 2024 with a clear focus on consolidating our growth for the Medical Fitness offering and also strengthening our diversification into prevention and wellness", said Clément Pacaud, CEO of Visiomed Group.

Number of tests performed (by volume) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change

Q1-24/Q1-23 Medical Fitness segment 37,758 29,338 +29% Wellness Tests segment 754 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 38,512 29,338 +31%

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2024. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.