38% growth in the number of tests performed in Q4 2023

Continued strong growth for the Medical Fitness segment (+35%) in Q4 2023

41% growth in the number of tests performed over the full year 2023

Positive start for the Wellness Tests segment

Paris, January 8, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, releases Smart Salem's trading update for the 4th quarter of 2023. Smart Salem operates the first network of fully digital medical analysis centres accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem confirms its growth trajectory supported by the opening of its third medical centre in March 2023, the launch of the Wellness Tests segment in April 2023 and the structuring of its marketing and sales platform.

Following a volume growth of 34% in the first half of 2023 and 55% in the third quarter, the Medical Fitness segment (medical tests required to obtain work and residence visas) reached a record of 34,662 tests in the 4th quarter of 2023, representing a volume growth of 35% compared to the same quarter last year. The Medical Fitness segment reached a total number of tests conducted of 120,455 for the full year, a growth of 39% versus 2022.

With the contribution of the Wellness Tests segment, the total number of medical tests carried out in Smart Salem centres rose by 38% in Q4 2023 compared with Q4 2022, and by 41% in 2023 compared with 2022.

"Quarter after quarter, the dynamism of our medical centres confirms the soundness of Visiomed Group's strategy to anchor its development on Smart Salem. The Group has solid organic growth prospects in Dubai, while awaiting the contribution of our future centre in Saudi Arabia - location was recently unveiled - which will open its doors in 2024," said Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed Group.

Number of tests performed (by volume) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change

Q4-22/23 Medical Fitness segment 34,662 25,743 +35% Wellness Tests segment 804 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 35,466 25,743 +38%

Number of tests performed (by volume) FY 2023 FY 2022 Change

FY-22/23 Medical Fitness segment 120,455 86,605 +39% Wellness Tests segment 1,902 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 122,357 86,605 +41%

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

