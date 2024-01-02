02/01/2024 - 08:00

Paris, January 2, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, announces a strategic milestone in the deployment of its activities in Saudi Arabia. The Group, via its subsidiary Smart Health, has just secured a prime location for its 1st medical center of over 600 square meters in the heart of Riyadh's dynamic financial district: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The new center will offer the Group's unique know-how, already deployed in the Smart Salem centers in Dubai, combining technology, speed of patient data processing and medical expertise. Patients will benefit from an ultra-fast, fully digitized screening service for administrative medical tests, as well as a range of state-of-the-art health and prevention check-ups.

As an illustration of the Kingdom's development policy, KAFD is a booming business center, home to major Saudi public and private entities, as well as a wide range of major international companies, which are choosing Saudi Arabia and KAFD as their new regional headquarters. The KAFD area is already well occupied, and building extensions are underway to accommodate more companies, as well as developing commercial and residential areas.

Riyadh is home to a population of almost 7 million people. 60% of Riyadh's population is within 25 minutes of KAFD, 85% within 35 minutes. 3 metro lines also connect KAFD to Riyadh International Airport, with a journey time of 20 minutes.

"We had announced our ambition to replicate our success in Dubai by setting up in Saudi Arabia in order to strengthen our position as leader in digitalized medical centers and considerably expand our addressable market. With this privileged location in the heart of an area representing the dynamism of Saudi Arabia, we are in the best conditions to develop rapidly", said Guillaume Bremond, Chairman of Visiomed.

Smart Health will now finalize the design phase of the new center, prior to the start of construction. The investment and financing methods envisaged are comparable to those the Group has already successfully implemented in Dubai for the Smart Salem centers. The center is scheduled to open in 2024.

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2024. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.