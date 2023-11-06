06/11/2023 - 18:00

Over 12,600 tests performed in October 2023

An average of 574 tests per day

Volume growth of +56% versus October 2022

Paris, November 3rd, 2023

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, publishes a record month in terms of tests conducted at its Smart Salem subsidiary in October 2023.

After a 34% volume growth in the 1st half of 2023[1] and a 60% growth in the 3rd quarter of 2023[2], Smart Salem confirms its momentum by welcoming 12,617 people in October 2023 (+56% compared to October 2022).

Smart Salem's business is benefiting from the new strategy implemented since 2022:

The ramp-up of its two new centers opened in September 2022 and March 2023 The diversification of the Medical Fitness offering and the new Wellness Test offering The strengthening of Smart Salem's marketing and sales platform to sustain the growth trend and support the development of new offers

Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed Group, comments: "This is another record performance for Smart Salem, which obviously echoes the excellent figures already published and validates the strategy we have put in place. All our teams are doing a remarkable and indispensable job in establishing Visiomed Group as a key player in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East."

Number of tests performed (by volume) October 2023 October 2022 Change

Oct-23 / Oct-22 Medical Fitness segment 12,245 8,062 +52% Wellness Test segment 372 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 12,617 8,062 +56%





About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

[1] 56,580 tests in the first half of 2023 compared with 42,165 in the first half of 2022

[2] 30,080 tests in Q3 2023 versus 18,797 in Q3 2022