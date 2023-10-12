12/10/2023 - 18:00

60% growth of total number of tests conducted

55% volume growth for the Medical Fitness segment

Promising launch of the complementary Wellness Test segment

Paris, 11 October 2023

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, releases Smart Salem's trading update for the 3rd quarter of 2023. Smart Salem is Visiomed Group's fully owned subsidiary which operates the first network of fully digital medical analysis centres accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates.

On the back of the ramp-up of its two new centres and boosted by the dynamism of the administrative medical testing market in Dubai, Smart Salem confirms its strong growth trajectory in 2023.

Following a 34% volume growth in the first half of 2023[1], the Medical Fitness segment (medical tests required to obtain work and residence visas) reached 29,219 tests in the third quarter of 2023, representing a volume growth of 55% compared with the same quarter last year.

The new Wellness Test segment continues to gain momentum, with 861 tests performed in the 3rd quarter, i.e. almost 290 new tests per month.

The total number of medical tests conducted in Smart Salem centres therefore increased by 60% over the period compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Number of tests performed (by volume) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change

Q3-22/23 Medical Fitness segment 29,219 18,797 +55% Wellness tests segment 861 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 30,080 18,797 +60%

The positive outlook for the fourth quarter, historically a key period for the Medical Fitness market in Dubai, should confirm this strong growth trajectory for the Group.

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2023. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

[1] 56,580 tests in the first half of 2023 compared with 42,165 in the first half of 2022