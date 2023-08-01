01/08/2023 - 10:00

The Medical Fitness business grew strongly, driven by the ramp-up of the new centres

Very promising start of the ‘Wellness Test' offering

Strong growth expected during the second half of the year

Paris, Dubai, 31 July 2023

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, presents its unaudited revenue for H1 2023.

Strong revenue growth in H1 2023:

at 30/06 - €m unaudited financials H1 2022[1][2] H1 2023[3] Change H1-22/23 Smart Salem revenue 4.5 6.4 +41% Visiomed Group revenue 4.5 6.4 +41%

Consolidated revenue for H1 2023 amounted to €6.4m, an increase of €1.9m (+41%) compared with H1 2022 revenue on a like-for-like basis.

This growth is driven by Smart Salem's 'Medical Fitness' segment - medical test required to obtain a residency and work visa - with a sharp increase of patients.

Significant volume growth

At 30/06 - # of Medical Fitness patients H1 2022 H1 2023 Change H1-22/23 Total Smart Salem 42,165 56,580 +34%

Strong growth expected during H2 2023

The ‘Personalized Wellness' offering, introduced on the back of our diversification strategy towards preventive care and launched at the beginning of April 2023, accounted for 237 additional visits across our 3 centres in the first half of 2023. This new service has just seen a significant acceleration, with circa 250 patients in July 2023 alone, i.e. more than in the first 3 months of operations.

The ramp-up of our two new centres, the growth of our new preventive care offering and the introduction of biometric tests in July 2023 should continue to fuel the Group's growth during the second half of the year and beyond.

H1 2023 results will be available on Monday 9 October 2023 (before trading).

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's “Medical Fitness Assessment” offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities for growth, as demonstrated by the opening of two new centers in Dubai in September 2022 and March 2023, followed by the expansion of the range of tests on offer from mid-2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com

[1] Average exchange rate H1 22: EUR/AED = 4.0120

[2] Management presents revenue adjusted for the impact of activities sold or discontinued following the change of control of Bewellthy and BewellConnect on 10 January 2023 and the discontinuation of COVID related activities at Smart Salem which were consolidated during H1 22.

[3] Average exchange rate H1 23: EUR/AED = 3.9459