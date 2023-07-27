27/07/2023 - 19:30

Medical fitness test provider Smart Salem to complete its ‘one-stop-shop' offering with the addition of same day Emirates ID biometrics.

A new service, available via the Smart Salem Index centre and the DIFC administrative centre, which strengthens the relationship with the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

A partnership in line with our strategy of enhancing our service offering.

Paris, Dubai, 25 July 2023

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group specializing in innovative healthcare technologies and services, today announced that Smart Salem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group, is now offering biometric services for the issuance of identity cards ("Emirates ID"). The Smart Salem centres are the only medical fitness centres working with Dubai Government that can delivery medical test results and Emirates ID biometrics in just 30 mins, the fastest in Dubai.

This is a major milestone for Smart Salem, which now operates 3 medical centres in Dubai's central business & residential districts.

The Emirates ID biometrics service will be delivered in partnership with the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) and will be available to all Smart Salem customers.

New residents of the United Arab Emirates require both a medical test for their visa and biometrics for their identity card. Thanks to Smart Salem, these procedures can now be carried out simultaneously at dedicated centres. The addition of Emirates ID Biometrics makes it a ‘one-stop-shop' experience for many customers.

The population of Dubai is predicted to increase hugely to 5.8M by 2040 (compared with 3.3M in 2019). The Emirates ID serves as more than just an identification card in the UAE. It grants residents access to services like access government services, opening a bank account and getting a mobile connection, renting or buying property, and applying for a driving licence. It also makes it easier to travel to other Gulf countries.

Sanjay Verma, Managing Director of Smart Salem, said: "Smart Salem's value proposition is centred on our commitment to provide a cutting-edge, high-quality service and an exceptional customer experience, particularly in terms of its seamlessness. By facilitating access to medical tests and biometrics for Emirates IDs, thanks to our technological expertise and strong relationships with local authorities, we are officially the fastest full-service operator in the region. We are extremely proud of this latest achievement, which demonstrates our commitment to offering our customers the best possible service and is part of our roadmap for 2023 and beyond."

Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed Group, added: "Making life easier for our customers by adding biometric data capture to our offering strengthens Smart Salem's position in the market. It demonstrates our commitment to go the extra mile to offer our professional customers and residents a solution that considers their needs and optimises their time. Visiomed Group combines cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and agility, enabling us to constantly expand our services to meet changing demand. We are delighted with this new milestone in the Middle East and 2023 continues to look very promising for the Group."

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's “Medical Fitness Assessment” offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities for growth, as demonstrated by the opening of two new centers in Dubai in September 2022 and March 2023, followed by the expansion of the range of tests on offer from mid-2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com

