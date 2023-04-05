05/04/2023 - 13:00

Smart Salem increases overall capacity to 2,000 visits per day

Diversification underway with launch of new diagnostics services

Start of pilot project in the preventive healthcare business

Further ramp-up of productivity and patient experience driven by tech and AI

Dubai and Paris, March 30th, 2023

Visiomed Group (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group specializing in innovative healthcare technologies and services, today announces the inauguration and official opening to the public of Smart Salem's third digital medical analysis center in the Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP).

Following delivery on March 3rd, 2023 and a soft launch phase over a few days, the DKP center was officially inaugurated and opened to the public on March 29th, 2023, with support from several prominent figures from the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dubai Academic Healthcare Corporation and TECOM.

The DKP center's inauguration strongly cements Smart Salem's growth prospects for 2023 following a record year 2022 in terms of footfall and financial performance:

An optimized regional network in Dubai with priority access through DKP for patients from The Palm, Emirates Hills, the Marina, and the free zones operated by TECOM Group and located in the Emirates' southern region;

in Dubai with priority access through DKP for patients from The Palm, Emirates Hills, the Marina, and the free zones operated by TECOM Group and located in the Emirates' southern region; Daily capacity of 2,000 visits across the Group's three centers with strong future growth potential (as a reminder, Smart Salem welcomed 10,034 patients at its first two centers in January 2023, i.e. around 460 people a day) without significantly increasing fixed costs or investments;

across the Group's three centers with strong future growth potential (as a reminder, Smart Salem welcomed 10,034 patients at its first two centers in January 2023, i.e. around 460 people a day) without significantly increasing fixed costs or investments; A new dimension through a new diagnostics services offering related to administrative authorizations: starting with occupational medicine and visas for domestic workers, followed by the recording of biometric data for identity documents, medical tests for driver's licenses and premarital check-ups;

related to administrative authorizations: starting with occupational medicine and visas for domestic workers, followed by the recording of biometric data for identity documents, medical tests for driver's licenses and premarital check-ups; The roll-out of a preventive healthcare offering including comprehensive check-ups, the creation of risk profiles and patient monitoring and support services thanks to a pilot project launched at the DKP.

Visiomed Group Board Chairman Guillaume Bremond said: “Visiomed Group is now focusing on the Middle East. We have expanded our foothold in Dubai by building two new digital medical centers, first in the DIFC and now in the Dubai Knowledge Park. Our Group's strategy is to combine all our “administrative” diagnostics services and a preventive care offering under one roof. Visiomed Group has thus positioned itself as the United Arab Emirates' first integrated medical diagnostics and preventive healthcare group, and is turning towards personalized medicine, the future of the medical sector. We are the only regional player to combine innovative technologies, artificial intelligence and digital tools to optimize the patient experience, speed of performance and test reliability. This strong long-term technological shift for the sector promises economies of scale and thus, increased profitability.”

Visiomed Group CEO Thomas Picquette said: “Our new center has a surface area of over 1,000 sqm, comprising five blood testing rooms, an X-ray room (with potential for a second) and free valet parking. The DKP center is located nearby several of Dubai's vibrant business districts and provides access to the Emirates' entire southern region. We continue to deliver our development plan through new digital centers, new services and increasingly strong partnerships with the Dubai government and medical bodies. With strong foundations, 2023 will be another year of considerable growth for Visiomed Group. We are proud to be able to leverage this momentum across our entire ecosystem, including patients, doctors, employees, public authorities, and investors.”

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's “Medical Fitness Assessment” offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities, as shown by the opening of the second center in Dubai in September 2022 and the authorization received for the opening of a third center, planned to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com.

