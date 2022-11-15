15/11/2022 - 18:00

Visiativ placed in the Gold category, ranking 62ndout of the 384 rated companies

Lyon, 15 November 2022 – 6:00 pm. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Following the 2022 Gaïa Research campaign, Visiativ confirmed its solid Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance, ranking 62nd out of the 384 rated companies (72nd in 2021). Visiativ is therefore placed in the Gold category established by the EthiFinance non-financial rating agency, a specialist in ESG performance analysis for companies listed on European markets.

Following the 2022 campaign, Visiativ has again been positioned among the most virtuous and high-performing companies in non-financial terms. The Group notably ranked 10th in the IT sector company category (66 companies) and 11th in the category of companies generating revenue between €150m and €500m (82 companies).

Visiativ obtained an overall score of 71/100, versus an average sector benchmark score of 54/100. Visiativ's score considerably improved once again during this 2022 campaign, from 61/100 during the 2021 campaign and 47/100 in 2020.

Gaïa Research assesses companies using a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into four pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-PPE). Visiativ's scores improved in 2021 for all of these criteria, ending above the sector benchmark:

Environment: 56/100 (vs. 46/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 50/100)

Social: 79/100 (vs. 67/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 52/100)

Governance: 63/100 (vs. 59/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 57/100)

ESG-PPE: 90/100 (vs. 70/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 61/100)

This solid CSR performance following the 2022 Gaïa Research campaign validates Visiativ's achievement of its non-financial ambitions, as set out in the roadmap developed for the CATALYST strategic plan.

Note that Visiativ's CSR policy is based on four priorities: Responsibility, to ensure a continuous approach of transparency and integrity towards all its stakeholders, Ecosystem, to create local, sustainable and inclusive value, Employee experience, to foster the fulfilment and commitment of individuals to Visiativ's business project, and Environmental and societal footprint, to limit the impact of our activities and act responsibly.

Grégory Jourdan, Chief Human Resources & CSR Officer, commented: “Year after year, Visiativ has continually improved its non-financial performance, in line with the CSR roadmap in the CATALYST plan. We are proud to be placed in the Gold category, and also rank as one of the Top 10 companies in our business sector, Information Technology. Visiativ confirms the ramp-up in its non-financial strategy, by setting specific and ambitious targets across the board. The further improvement in our Gaïa Research rating marks a milestone in our CSR approach.”

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 13 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com